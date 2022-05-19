Utah Business Magazine Honors Domo’s Nikki Walker on its 30 Women to Watch List

SILICON SLOPES, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#30womentowatch–Today, Domo (NASDAQ: DOMO) announced Nikki Walker, the company’s director of community engagement and diversity, equity and inclusion, is being recognized as one of Utah Business Magazine’s 30 Women to Watch for 2022. This list recognizes the women who are managing, growing, and furthering the work of their companies.

Utah Business recognized Walker for her efforts to help the Utah tech community become more diverse and inclusive. In her role at Domo, she engages with community partners and leads Domo’s DEI Council to build an ecosystem that supports Domo’s goal to be a company where the best talent thrives.

“The best ideas often stem from diverse teams filled with a wide range of experiences and perspectives,” said Walker. “It has been incredible to help amplify the voice of underrepresented groups by creating spaces and opportunities that bring people from all backgrounds together to diversify and bring the best ideas to the table.”

Walker uses her voice and experience to educate local business leaders and the public on how to be more inclusive and welcoming. She brings her unique perspective to diversifying the Utah and tech community by speaking at local events and serving as an active member on the board of directors for Encircle, The Children’s Center, Utah Tech Leads PAC, the Foundation Board and President’s Cabinet of Salt Lake Community College. She also serves on the KUED Advisory Board, the Silicon Slopes Commons Public Policy Organizing Committee, and is an active member of the Junior League of Salt Lake City.

“Domo and I are proud to have a passionate leader in Nikki who leads the way towards inclusivity and helps breaks down barriers that get in the way of bringing everyone’s voice to the table,” said John Mellor, CEO, Domo.

The full list is available at https://www.utahbusiness.com/2022-30-women-to-watch-honorees/

