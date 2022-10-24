USound Reveals High-performing ASIC Linear Audio Amplifier to Boost the Battery Life of TWS, Hearing Aids, and Smart Glasses

The new ASIC linear audio amplifier for USound MEMS speakers exceeds market demands by reaching 0.9 mA quiescent current, boosting the playtime of hearables and wearables.





USound, the leading provider of MEMS-technology-based audio solutions for hearables and wearables, announces the launch of the newest ASIC linear audio amplifier, Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010, designed to drive USound MEMS speakers.

This innovative ASIC linear audio amplifier can drive USound MEMS speakers in the frequency range of up to 40kHz, reaching the lowest noise, lowest harmonic distortion, and high rejection of external noise.

Exceeding market demands, the ASIC linear audio amplifier features ultra-low power consumption and high efficiency delivering superior performance and extending the battery life of personal devices.

USound MEMS speakers are the thinnest and lightest speakers available in the market, with outstanding audio performance. Combined with Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010, USound MEMS speakers take up 50% less space, use 80% less energy, and provides a wider audio frequency range compared to voice coil-based audio solutions. These features make USound MEMS speakers the must-have microspeaker to design the most advanced audio systems, including true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds, hearing aids, and AR/VR glasses.

This novel linear audio amplifier is compatible with all available USound MEMS speakers releasing their full potential and enabling ultra-compact audio modules for hearables and wearables where the space is limited, and high sound quality is required. Additionally, the analog audio input of the amplifier is compatible with the analog outputs of the latest Bluetooth® solutions.

“USound MEMS speakers are designed to reduce system costs, to facilitate the manufacturing process, and to improve the reliability of hearables and wearables. With this new ASIC audio amplifier, we can design ultra-compact audio modules, including MEMS tweeter, woofers, and amplifiers can be produced, taking modularization to the next level,” says Andrea Rusconi Clerici, CTO and Co-founder of USound.

The USound’s ASIC amplifier Tarvos 1.0 UC-P3010 is currently being sampled to key customers and will be in mass production in 2023.

About USound

USound is a fast-growing MEMS loudspeaker company enabling customers to bring new revolutionary audio products to the market. USound’s unique selling proposition is based on radical miniaturization, power reduction, and increased production efficiency. USound products are safeguarded by over 300 patents. Learn more on www.usound.com.

