USIC Launches Redesigned Website, Introduces New Content and Enhanced Digital Experience

INDIANAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USIC, the leader in underground utility damage prevention, announced the launch of its redesigned website as part of the company’s ongoing digital transformation. The new site design and updated content further the company’s goal of building greater awareness of the essential role it plays in protecting America’s critical underground infrastructure; preventing disruptions of the electric, gas, telecommunication, water, and sewer services relied on by every home and business; and ensuring public safety. The company is the nation’s largest provider of public underground utility locating (811) services.





“We are excited to introduce the redesigned USIC website, usicllc.com, with improved navigation; updated and additional content that reflects the company’s strategic direction and highlights the value we are adding for our customers; and video and imagery which showcase our hardworking, dedicated technicians and the important job they perform to protect infrastructure and our communities,” USIC Vice President of Corporate Affairs David Parker commented. “We are proud to present an enhanced digital experience which provides information of value with ease of accessibility.”

The new site integrates the advanced utility services and solutions provided by USIC’s affiliate companies, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services, and details how their specialized services and state-of-the-art technologies offer significant opportunities for utilities, and a diverse range of businesses, to mitigate risks, reduce costs, protect and manage infrastructure, and ensure regulatory compliance.

Additionally, the site’s dynamic news page provides filtering and searching functionality which enables visitors to the site to stay abreast of the company’s latest developments with a focus on topics of interest.

USIC is America’s largest provider of underground utility damage prevention services with operations in 48 states and corporate headquarters located in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company, which serves more than 1,400 telecommunication, electric, gas, water, and sewer utilities, as well as municipalities, performs over 84 million locates each year. Additionally, USIC provides a range of advanced utility services and solutions offered by its affiliate companies, Blood Hound, Reconn Utility Services, and On Target Utility Services.

