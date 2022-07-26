UserTesting’s New Templates Help Mitigate Risk During Digital Product Development and Provide Greater Agility Amid Changing Market Conditions

New templates are designed to help digital product teams learn from customers faster and earlier in the process with human insight, ultimately de-risking decisions without slowing them down.

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$USER #CX—UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the availability of new test templates for the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform that help companies de-risk the digital product development process, make smarter decisions earlier in the process, and drive results like increasing customer retention while reducing costs. With UserTesting’s new templates, product teams can identify and validate ideas, concepts, prototypes, and experiences before devoting precious development cycles and costs associated with sprint cycles and failed product launches. Organizations have an abundance of data about what their customers are doing, but often don’t know what is driving customers’ decisions or why. UserTesting helps them quickly identify the challenges and make the right business decisions, which can be critical during periods of fluctuating market conditions.

According to a recent Deloitte report, “Data suggests demand and customer retention are at risk—particularly for products and services consumers may ‘feel’ they can do without.” The report discusses how customers are questioning rising prices, and how companies can react in the face of challenging economic periods to keep customers coming back.

Rather than getting trapped building products and services that are not going to sell, and impact budgets with having to spend money on re-work, digital product teams can identify where there is opportunity to innovate, differentiate, or target unmet needs with help from UserTesting’s new templates. Additionally, UserTesting provides greater clarity into customers’ perceptions and changing behaviors, as they can observe customers interacting with any digital experience anytime and anywhere, and this provides greater confidence in the development process.

This UserTesting template bundle is ideal for digital product teams and includes pre-built test plans that help them:

Discover and rank customer problems more quickly and accurately

Learn about customers’ pains and gains earlier

Prioritize new features to build what customers are looking for

Validate concepts earlier in the product development cycle

Organizations can use UserTesting’s pre-built sample questions as-is or customize the templates to address their specific business needs. Capturing feedback can be done by leveraging the UserTesting first-party, opt-in network of contributors or getting feedback directly from a company’s own network of customers, partners, and employees.

“Truly understanding customer data and insights provides significant benefits and market leadership opportunities for companies as they create new products and services in today’s market,” said Janelle Estes, Chief Insights Officer of UserTesting. “UserTesting helps companies prioritize their roadmaps to maximize the creation of new products and services, while mitigating risks and reducing costs of production. UserTesting can help steer companies towards creating what customers are looking for, building value, and ensuring better returns to help grow the business, before wasting time and money going down a path nobody wants.”

The new templates focused on mitigating risk in product development add to the more than 100 pre-built testing templates available on the UserTesting Human Insight Platform.

About UserTesting



UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

