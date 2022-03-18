UserTesting Names Jeff Solomon Vice President of Sales and Country Manager for UserTesting Canada

UserTesting continues growth across Canada by adding top executive sales leadership to support customers and drive continued adoption of Human Insight

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Canada—UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced the appointment of Jeff Solomon as the company’s first Vice President of Sales and country manager for Canada. UserTesting customers in Canada include well known brands such as Air Canada Vacation, Canadian Tire Corp., WestJet and Hudson’s Bay. Companies world-wide trust the UserTesting Human Insight Platform to get fast feedback through video narratives on their products, messaging, and experiences, from consumers in their markets, or in other countries–to build empathy for their end-users so they can make more informed business decisions.

In response to increased demand by Canadian companies for human insight, UserTesting established a presence within the country in 2021. UserTesting now has employees across three Canadian Provinces that include British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario. In just nine months, the company has more than doubled its full-time employee headcount across Canada. The Canadian entity is now UserTesting’s third largest entity, behind the company’s U.S. and UK entities.

“Canada’s business climate is stable and growing, there are a lot of great opportunities for businesses looking to expand here. What often accompanies changes in business, even during times of growth, can be changes in customer needs. To sustain growth, companies need to understand these changes and know how to adapt to them,” said Solomon. “UserTesting can help companies quickly gather human insight to make those decisions that provide better overall customer experiences and meet the changing customer expectations to drive continued business growth and product adoption.”

As a results oriented sales executive with more than 15 years of experience, Solomon brings the organization extensive experience in sales leadership and relationship development with expertise across many vertical industries in Canada. Solomon most recently served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales at DocuSign. Prior to DocuSign, Solomon held multiple sales and leadership roles at Microsoft, Conga, Cyberplex, and Unisys Canada Inc.

“We are very excited to have an executive of the caliber of Jeff Solomon join our team to drive growth in Canada,” said David Satterwhite, chief revenue officer of UserTesting. “Jeff has a proven track record in sales at leading technology companies, strong business relationships, and a keen insight on what makes businesses grow. His leadership is a great fit for UserTesting and we look forward to having him help us expand sales in Canada and beyond.”

To learn more about UserTesting opportunities in Canada, please visit our careers page here. In 2021, UserTesting was named by Fortune Magazine as a Best Workplaces in Technology and 100 Best Small and Medium Workplaces for Millennials, as well as one of Inc. Magazine’s Best-Led Companies of 2021 and one of the Financial Times Americas’ Fastest-Growing Companies.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has more than 2,300 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

