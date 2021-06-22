UserTesting Appoints Regional VP for Northern Europe

UserTesting boosts leadership team to support European growth

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Benelux—UserTesting, a leading provider of on-demand human insights, has announced the appointment of Scott Manson, formerly of McAfee and Cisco, as the Regional Vice President for Northern Europe.

Manson’s responsibilities will include driving mid-market and enterprise sales in the UK, the Nordics and Benelux. His addition strengthens UserTesting’s sales leadership to help support the company’s expansion in Europe.

Andy MacMillan, CEO of UserTesting, said: “Scott has a strong pedigree in sales and leadership, and we are excited to have him join our team to help UserTesting expand throughout Europe. It’s been exhilarating seeing UserTesting’s growth in Europe. Scott’s addition to our team will help to further our global expansion efforts.”

The hire comes as the company expands its European operations with opportunities that span a range of disciplines, including customer success, design and user experience, engineering, finance, marketing and product. Visit the careers page for more information about the open roles.

Scott Manson, Regional Vice President for Northern Europe at UserTesting, said: “The energy at UserTesting and the value it provides to companies of all sizes in enabling them to gain a better understanding of their customers is exciting. I look forward to helping to grow our team and educate the business community on the value of the UserTesting® Human Insight Platform.”

Manson comes to UserTesting from McAfee (Nasdaq: MCFE), where he was the managing director of sales and operations in the Middle East and emerging markets. He brings an extensive background in enterprise software sales from companies that include Energis, PTC, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTC), BladeLogic, BMC Software, and Cisco (Nasdaq: CSCO). His experience includes leading large teams, working with fast-growing startups and large public companies.

