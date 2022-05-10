Home Business Wire UserTesting Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences
UserTesting Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UserTesting (NYSE: USER), a leader in video-based human insight, today announced that management will participate in the following conferences:

  • 17th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference, Wednesday, May 18th, 2022 at 12:45 p.m. ET, Virtual
  • Loop Capital’s 2022 Investor Conference, Wednesday, June 1st, 2022, Virtual
  • RW Baird’s Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference, Monday, June 6th, 2022 at 9:05 a.m. ET, New York City, NY
  • William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference, Wednesday, June 8th, 2022 at 10:40 a.m. CT, Chicago, IL

For the conferences that include a presentation, a live and archived webcast of the presentations will be available in the Investor Relations section of UserTesting’s website https://ir.usertesting.com/news-events/events-presentations. Concurrently, UserTesting will be available to meet with interested investors at these conferences.

About UserTesting

UserTesting (NYSE: USER) has fundamentally changed the way organizations get insights from customers with fast, opt-in feedback and experience capture technology. The UserTesting® Human Insight Platform taps into our global network of real people and generates video-based recorded experiences, so anyone in an organization can directly ask questions, hear what users say, see what they mean, and understand what it’s actually like to be a customer. Unlike approaches that track user behavior then try to infer what that behavior means, UserTesting reduces guesswork and brings customer experience data to life with human insight. UserTesting has approximately 2,500 customers, including more than half of the world’s top 100 most valuable brands according to Forbes. UserTesting is headquartered in San Francisco, California. To learn more, visit www.usertesting.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:
Erica Mannion and Mike Funari

Sapphire Investor Relations, LLC

ir@usertesting.com
617-542-6180

Media Contact:

UserTesting, Inc.

Chris Halcon

chalcon@usertesting.com
415-699-0553

