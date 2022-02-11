USC Upstate Continues to Deliver on its Mission of Providing Accessible, Innovative Courses with Adoption of YuJa Enterprise Video Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of South Carolina Upstate (USC Upstate) has selected the YuJa Enterprise Video Platform to enhance its teaching and learning environment. The Video Platform will help USC Upstate deliver on its mission of transforming the lives of diverse students, their families and communities, advancing social and economic mobility throughout the Upstate region with innovative courses and programs in a variety of formats and locations.

A leader in enterprise media solutions, YuJa provides the institution with a diverse set of capabilities in lecture capture, in-video quizzing, playback quizzing, captioning, exam proctoring, video conferencing and more. YuJa also integrates with the college’s learning management system, Blackboard. The institution has been using the Video Platform to create and edit recorded lectures, as well as for its robust quizzing and auto-caption features.

“Video lectures and messages have been essential tools for connecting USC Upstate faculty and students in online courses and for supporting student success throughout the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Dr. Celena Kusch, professor and executive director of the Center for Academic Innovation and Faculty Support at USC Upstate. “YuJa offers faculty and staff a quick, easy, and secure way to record and share their expertise and guidance with students through videos and other engaging media.”

“The University of South Carolina Upstate recognizes that educational technology can help establish a strong presence both for virtual and face-to-face learning, and can help ensure success for both instructors and students,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc. “Institutional leaders have been actively involved in training and learning how to get the most from the Video Platform.”

The college previously used TechSmith Knowmia, which announced in early 2021 that it was phasing out enterprise education video hosting from its business model. Since that time, YuJa has worked with a number of institutions to transition to YuJa’s robust, user-friendly Video Platform.

ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA UPSTATE

Founded in 1967, the University of South Carolina Upstate has a more than $500 million annual impact on South Carolina. USC Upstate is ranked the No. 1 Public College in South Carolina, according to U.S. News & World Report. The university is a major producer of talent for the region, boasting more than 6,000 students, 1,300 new graduates per year, and about 30,000 alumni, many of whom live and work in South Carolina. USC Upstate is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC) and is one of four universities within the University of South Carolina System.

ABOUT YUJA INC.

YuJa is a leader in enterprise video solutions. Its products harness the power of video to educate, engage, inspire, and collaborate. YuJa serves organizations of all sizes, within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate delivering engaging video experiences. Its portfolio includes products for lecture capture, live streaming, video management, video conferencing, video test proctoring, digital asset management, digital compliance, and enterprise accessibility. Legal headquarters are located in Delaware, with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278