USB8L 4G Global USB Modem from Inseego Now Available at Verizon

Tough enough for IoT applications; powerfully secure for government, education, first responders, financial institutions, and enterprises

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IoT–Inseego Corp., a leader in 5G and intelligent IoT device-to-cloud solutions, today announced availability of the USB8L 4G Global modem through Verizon Business Group for small business, enterprise, government and Verizon Frontline customers.





“The USB8L delivers best-in-class 4G LTE speed, security and the convenience of plug-and-play USB connectivity to numerous applications,” said Jodi Ellis, head of product marketing at Inseego. “Its versatile design is attractive for an enterprise in need of a simple and reliable solution that can monitor and collect data from a remote machine, or for public safety agencies looking to deploy secure connectivity in the field.”

Ultra-compact and powerful modem makes connecting fast and easy

A true plug-and-play device, the USB8L does not require drivers, making it ideal for a broad range of uses. It enables mobile professionals including first responders to connect their laptops and other devices quickly and securely to high-speed 4G LTE. Its compact size and swivel design make it ideal for both primary and failover communications for point-of-sale systems, vending machines, digital signage and other IoT devices. With integrated sGPS technology, it’s also ideal for tracking mobile assets.*

Fast connections virtually anywhere: The Inseego USB8L modem uses 4G LTE technology to provide peak download speeds of 480 Mbps.**

Secure: Designed and developed in the USA, the UBS8L provides onboard VPN and other enterprise-grade security features to help protect mobile professionals, including public safety customers using Verizon Frontline services.

* Data plan required for tracking of mobile assets and using device as a failover solution. Coverage subject to network availability.



** Speeds achieved by connected devices vary based on Verizon network coverage. Coverage subject to network availability.

To learn more about the Inseego USB8 series 4G LTE USB modems visit https://inseego.com/products/mobile/usb8/.

To learn more about Inseego 5G products and solutions go to inseego.com. For press and analyst inquiries, please email press@inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. is an industry leader in smart device-to-cloud solutions that extend the 5G network edge, enabling broader 5G coverage, multi-gigabit data speeds, low latency and strong security to deliver highly reliable internet access. Our innovative mobile broadband, fixed wireless access (FWA) solutions, and software platform incorporate the most advanced technologies (including 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi6, and others) into a wide range of products that provide robust connectivity indoors, outdoors and in the harshest industrial environments. Designed and developed in the USA, Inseego products and SaaS solutions build on the company’s patented technologies to provide the highest quality wireless connectivity for service providers, enterprises, and government entities worldwide. www.inseego.com #Putting5GtoWork

©2021 Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. The Inseego name and logo are registered trademarks Inseego Corp.

Other Company, product or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Contacts

Inseego



Anette Gaven



Tel: +1 (619) 993-3058



Email: Anette.Gaven@inseego.com