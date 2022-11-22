USA SVOD and AVOD Market, Forecast to 2029 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “USA SVOD and AVOD Market, Forecast to 2029” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This report focuses on the USA SVOD and AVOD market revenue at the global, regional, and company levels. From a global perspective, this report represents overall USA SVOD and AVOD market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects.

Key Points Covered in the Report

  • Market Revenue of the USA SVOD and AVOD Market from 2017 to 2029.
  • Market Forecast for the USA SVOD and AVOD Market from 2021 to 2029.
  • Regional Market Share and revenue from 2017 to 2029.
  • Country Market share within the region from 2017 to 2029.
  • Key Type and Device Type revenue and forecast.
  • Company Market Share Analysis, competitive scenario, ranking, and detailed company profiles.
  • Marker driver, restraints, and detailed COVID-19 impact on the USA SVOD and AVOD Market.

Companies Mentioned

  • Amazon Inc.
  • Crackle
  • Disney+ Hotstar
  • Hulu LLC
  • iQIYI
  • Mango TV
  • Muvi LLC
  • Netflix Inc.
  • Pluto TV
  • Popcornflix
  • Roku
  • TiVo Plus
  • Tubi
  • Vudu
  • Xumo
  • Youku
  • YouTube

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

