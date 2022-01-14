USA Pickleball Announces Consumer Cellular as the Official Wireless Network Provider Partner

SURPRISE, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–USA Pickleball, national governing body for the sport of pickleball in the US, and Consumer Cellular, a trusted wireless network provider for more than 25 years, announced a partnership to become the organization’s Official Wireless Network Provider.

With over four million customers, Consumer Cellular continues to offer the best value in wireless, with talk, text and data starting at $20/month. They offer the same premium nationwide coverage as the major carriers at half the cost. For more than 25 years, Consumer Cellular has been a trusted leader, delivering service that’s accessible and affordable to everyone.

“As we kick off 2022 and enter another exciting year as the nation’s fastest growing sport, USA Pickleball is honored to announce this exclusive partnership with Consumer Cellular,” said Stu Upson, USA Pickleball CEO. “A partnership with Consumer Cellular gives our members access to a brand that is dedicated to providing low prices and great customer service, passionate about growing the pickleball community, and connecting with our players at our USA Pickleball National Championship Series events throughout the year.”

Members can look forward to seeing Consumer Cellular on-site, along with other partners, at the 2022 National Championship Series pro-amateur events, including the Legacy Open APP Tour event to be hosted at the newly opened Bell Bank Park – Legacy Sports Park in Mesa, Arizona on March 30th – April 4th, 2022.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be the official wireless network provider for USA Pickleball,” said Ed Evans, Consumer Cellular CEO. “We recognize the unique opportunity to support the nation’s fastest growing sport, a sport near and dear to many of our Consumer Cellular customers. We look forward to this relationship and the opportunity to support USA Pickleball fans and members for years to come.”

Visit USAPickleball.org for more details about the partnership and to view the full 2022 USA Pickleball Tournament Schedule.

About Consumer Cellular

Consumer Cellular is a top-rated wireless carrier that provides no-contract cell phones and service plans primarily to those 50+. The company has been an approved AARP Provider for over 13 years and offers AARP members exclusive discounts on service. Founded over 25 years ago on the belief that everyone should have affordable access to the safety and convenience of cellular service, Consumer Cellular is privately held with over 2000 employees. The Scottsdale, AZ-based company utilizes the nation’s largest voice and data networks, which covers 99 percent of the U.S. population. Consumer Cellular’s wireless phones and plans are sold nationwide at leading retailers such as Target and Walmart, as well as directly to consumers at ConsumerCellular.com or (888) 345-5509. The company has been ranked on the Inc. 5000 list for 11 years in a row and #1 in Customer Service among Value Wireless MVNOs, 11 Times in a Row by J.D. Power. For J.D. Power 2021 Wireless Customer Care Study Value Mobile Virtual Network Operator award information, visit jdpower.com/awards. For cellphone tutorials, features, applications and company news, connect with Consumer Cellular on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

About USA Pickleball

The USA Pickleball Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) was established in 2005 to further the advancement of the sport on a national level. As the official governing body of pickleball in the United States, USA Pickleball promotes the growth of pickleball by maintaining the rules, setting player ratings, advancing the sport through its national network of 2,000+ ambassadors, and sanctioning tournaments. Since 2013, USA Pickleball membership has grown 1,250% in its membership to nearly 54,000. More information can be found at usapickleball.org.

