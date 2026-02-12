USA Fencing Ensures Fair Play With Jumio’s Seamless Age Verification

Frictionless ID checks streamline registration for athletes while reinforcing eligibility standards.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. & SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Fencers are used to moving fast. Now, our competitive verification process follows suit. USA Fencing has partnered with Jumio, the leading provider of AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights, to automate age and nationality verification for members through an official ID check.

The partnership brings secure, automated technology to a process that touches thousands of members each season — from first-time competitors registering for local events to international-level athletes navigating qualifying pathways. By streamlining verification, USA Fencing is investing in a faster, more reliable membership experience while reinforcing the integrity that keeps competition fair.

"We're always looking for ways to make our members' experience smoother without compromising on accuracy or security," said Phil Andrews, CEO of USA Fencing. "Jumio's technology lets us do both. Automated verification means less waiting, fewer headaches and more confidence that eligibility is handled right the first time."

The integration won't change the registration process for members. Behind the scenes, Jumio's technology, used by organizations worldwide to verify government-issued IDs, will handle verification faster and more consistently than manual review.

Olympic medalist Nick Itkin OLY, who has navigated the demands of international competition, is lending his personal endorsement to the partnership.

"At the elite level, every detail matters — including how smoothly the process runs before you even get to the strip," Itkin said. "Anything that removes friction and builds trust for athletes is a step in the right direction."

What this means for members

For athletes, parents and coaches, the benefits are practical:

Faster turnaround: Automated checks reduce the time between registration and confirmation.

Stronger integrity: Reliable age and nationality verification helps ensure fair competition at every level.

Same process, better experience: Members won't need to do anything differently. Verification just happens more efficiently.

“Jumio is proud to support USA Fencing's commitment to competitive integrity,” said Bala Kumar, Jumio president and interim CEO. “This partnership truly reflects a shared commitment to supporting athletes through technology that works, streamlining and automating registration while providing the robust security essential for fair play at every level of competition.”

To learn more about Jumio and its award-winning, AI-powered solutions, visit jumio.com.

About Jumio

Jumio helps organizations to know and trust their customers online. From account opening to ongoing monitoring, the Jumio Platform provides AI-powered identity intelligence anchored in biometric authentication, automation and data-driven insights to accurately establish, maintain and reassert trust.

Leveraging powerful automated technology including biometric screening, AI/machine learning, liveness detection and no-code orchestration with hundreds of data sources, Jumio helps to fight fraud and financial crime, onboard customers faster and meet regulatory compliance including KYC and AML. Jumio has processed more than 1 billion transactions spanning over 200 countries and territories from real-time web and mobile transactions.

Based in Sunnyvale, California, Jumio operates globally with offices and representation in North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and has been the recipient of numerous awards for innovation. Jumio is backed by Centana Growth Partners, Great Hill Partners and Millennium Technology Value Partners.

For more information, please visit www.jumio.com.

About USA Fencing

USA Fencing is the National Governing Body for the Olympic and Paralympic sport of fencing in the United States. Founded in 1891 and recognized by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, USA Fencing supports athletes, coaches, and fans at every level — from beginners to Olympians and Paralympians. Headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colo., USA Fencing is dedicated to growing the sport and celebrating the values of integrity, respect, and sportsmanship. Learn more at usafencing.org.

