Home Business Wire USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker Service 2022 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
Business Wire

USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker Service 2022 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “USA Data Centre Pricing Tracker” newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This USA Data Centre Pricing Trends services published twice a year in pdf format and comes with charts and tables of the average and overall trends across the ten geographical US markets.

The publication also identifies the key aggregated pricing – by standard rack space (without power) and by m2. Finally, the researcher summarises the overall Data Centre trends taking place in ten markets surveyed.

Geographical coverage

  • Ashburn
  • Atlanta
  • Boston
  • Chicago
  • Dallas Fort Worth
  • Houston
  • Los Angeles
  • New Jersey
  • New York City
  • North Virginia

Key Topics Covered:

Section One – USA Data Centre Pricing – Average standard retail rack space rental pricing, m2 rental pricing, electricity rates (by 10 selected US area markets) with rack space pricing examples in USD per month by each of the ten area markets.

Section Two – USA Data Centre Market size – Measured by Data Centre raised floor space (in m2) and by Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP – in MW) and indicates growth in new space & power by each of the ten area markets.

Section Three – USA Data Centre Geographical clusters – The key geographical Data Centre City Clusters in the main USA area markets (including Dallas, Chicago, New York, Ashburn, Los Angeles, Atlanta, New Jersey, Boston, Houston & North Virginia). The growth & relative importance of the key Data Centre clusters within each area market.

Section Four – New USA Data Centre developments – The key new Data Centre facilities and developments and new Data Centre development plans for each of the ten USA area markets.

Published Twice a year: February and September

For more information about this newsletter visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3rg5i

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Intel for Broader Commercialization of Its High-Performance RISC-V Cores and Chiplets

Business Wire Business Wire -
CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ventana Micro Systems Inc., a leader in high-performance RISC-V processors, announces a strategic partnership to make its...
Continua a leggere

Cadence Joins Intel Foundry Services Ecosystem Alliance to Advance Chip Design Innovation

Business Wire Business Wire -
Cadence state-of-the-art EDA solutions and IP optimized for Intel process and packaging technologies SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cadence Design Systems, Inc....
Continua a leggere

Silicon Creations Joins Intel Foundry Services Accelerator – IP Alliance Program Aiming to Reducing Design Barriers, Accelerating Time-to-Market

Business Wire Business Wire -
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IFS--Silicon Creations, a leading supplier of high-performance analog and mixed-signal intellectual property (IP), announced today that it...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Ventana Micro Systems Inc. Announces Strategic Partnership With Intel for Broader Commercialization of Its...

Business Wire