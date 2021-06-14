Home Business Wire US Legal Forms and Notarize Partner to Offer Complete Legal Documents Solution
US Legal Forms and Notarize Partner to Offer Complete Legal Documents Solution

Leading provider of more than 85,000 state-specific legal forms on the Internet brings online notarization capabilities to its users

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–US Legal Forms, the leading provider of state-specific legal forms on the Internet, announced today it has partnered with Notarize, the pioneer and market leader in Remote Online Notarization (RON), to offer a complete legal documents solution for its users. As the largest source of legal forms online with more than 85,000 state-specific documents, users can easily download, print, and now also notarize forms online, saving time and money.

The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly elevated the need for individuals and businesses to find fully-online solutions – especially with key secure and legally-binding document transactions like notarizations. With more than 1.25 billion notarizations conducted in the U.S. annually, there’s a clear opportunity to integrate these capabilities into the legal documents workflow to meet people where they are and how they prefer to work – all while enhancing safety and security.

“We are excited to partner with a fellow Boston-based company that is aligned with our goal of making digital transformation easier for both businesses and consumers,” said Borya Shakhnovich, CEO and co-founder, airSlate, the parent company of US Legal Forms. “In speaking with our customers over the past year, we recognized a growing demand for notarization capabilities – especially in these increasingly remote and hybrid-remote environments. Through our partnership with Notarize, we are happy to be able to meet that need and make it easier and more cost-effective for our customers to complete notarizations completely online.”

US Legal Forms offers state-specific online legal documents for anyone – from consumers to small businesses, attorneys to realtors. Providing simple categories, form descriptions and previews, US Legal Forms makes it affordable and easy to identify what type of document is needed, without the need to hire an attorney.

The RON technology that Notarize has pioneered is one of the safest and most secure methods to notarize a document, invoking enterprise-grade security, credential analysis, and a full audit trail, which prevents fraud.

“We share airSlate’s mission to innovate and automate to replace manual, outdated processes for consumers and businesses who are now living in a digital-first world,” said Pat Kinsel, CEO, Notarize. “As the world moves to adapt to rapid changes and increasingly seeks out online solutions that are more convenient, fast and secure, Notarize is thrilled to solve the last, traditionally-offline step for airSlate customers with Notarize’s 100% digital and fully-compliant notarization solution.”

For more information about US Legal Forms, please visit www.uslegalforms.com or www.airslate.com.

About airSlate

airSlate is a global SaaS technology company that serves tens of millions of innovators worldwide with its no-code workflow automation, electronic signature, and document management solutions. The company’s portfolio of award-winning products, signNow, pdfFiller, airSlate, and US Legal Forms, empower teams to create, innovate, and automate to digitally transform their organizations to run faster and easier.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first platform to enable thousands of people each day to sign and notarize documents online. From adopting a child to buying a home, Notarize builds trusted products and services that support and bring trust to life’s most important moments. For more information, visit notarize.com.

