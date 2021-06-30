US-Insurtech Player’s Health Appoints Industry Heavyweight to Boost Insurance Division

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Player’s Health, a data-driven insurance and risk management platform that serves the sport and fitness markets, is proud to announce the hiring of a new President of Insurance, Naveen Anand.

Mr. Anand has over 30 years’ experience in the North American property and casualty insurance market, with leadership roles at Chubb, CNA, Torus, and Hallmark Financial Services. He will be in charge of insurance strategy and growth for Player’s Health, an insurtech start-up. He will also join their board of directors.

Player’s Health uses cutting-edge technology, unique data insights, and risk management, along with a comprehensive suite of insurance products to offer protection to amateur athletes, coaches, staff, and volunteers and the organizations that run sports bodies. While currently focused on the US and Canadian markets, Player’s Health will develop into a global insurance and risk management platform for sports.

“The addition of Naveen to our team is invaluable,” said Tyrre Burks, Player’s Health Founder and Chief Executive Officer. “Naveen is a well-known insurance leader who brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to the team. His leadership will help us to capitalize on the dramatic user growth Player’s Health has seen over the last year.

“The experience he brings leading strategy and growth for top commercial insurers is essential to the company at this pivotal point in our growth, and will further our mission of providing best-in-class products and services to the amateur sports athletes and organizations.”

Mr. Anand was most recently the President and CEO of Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALL) from 2014-2021. Prior to Hallmark, Mr. Anand served as the CEO Americas and Global Chief Operating Officer of Torus Insurance Holdings Ltd. Mr. Anand also served as President and Chief Underwriting Officer of CNA’s Commercial Insurance division in his time there from 2002 to 2009.

Founded in 2016, Player’s Health has seen phenomenal growth during the past year as it expanded across the United States. In 2020, the company grew from supporting 400 sports organizations to over 2,500, and has continued that growth trajectory in 2021 with now over 18 million athletes, parents, and coaches on the platform.

Player’s Health utilizes proprietary risk management software and develops partnerships with sports management platforms. The platform tracks protocol evidence and provides injury management insights at a level not previously available in amateur sports. Player’s Health supports the entire insurance value chain from risk management, distribution, underwriting, and claims. The company is a backed by insurtech venture capital firm Eos Venture Partners, RPM Ventures, Greenlight Re, as well as venture firms focused on the sports and insurance markets.

General Partner of Eos Venture Partners Jonathan Kalman said: “Player’s Health is solving a critical need in the sports and fitness market. Naveen has a fantastic pedigree and a history of building great insurance organizations and we are confident he can build a world class insurer in partnership with Tyrre at Player’s Health.”

About Player’s Health

Player’s Health provides digital risk management services, reporting tools and insurance products to sports organizations to comply with the changing athletic environment and responsibilities. Working towards establishing the safest environment for athletes, Player’s Health views the health and safety of athletes as a priority in today’s sports landscape. This requires creating and maintaining products that provide a circle of care for safety, trust, accountability, and accessibility for athletes. In doing so, Player’s Health is a company where the mission drives the business and creates an environment where fun and peace of mind lives in sports. For more information, visit www.playershealth.com.

