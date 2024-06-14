US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Report, FY2023-FY2028: Developments in Training and Simulation, Hybridization and Electrification, & Robotics and Autonomy Driving Oportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.





The study emphasizes collaborations among the military and commercial automotive industries, government, and academia to promote advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics and autonomy.

The DoD’s growing emphasis on modular and open architecture technology for next-generation ground vehicles may encourage the participation of non-traditional defense companies and small and medium enterprises. Cost-effective solutions with faster fielding capabilities may arise as valuable assets on the modern battlefield during the study period.

The report determines the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry, providing a comprehensive analysis of factors that propel or hinder market growth. It forecasts and elucidates segment-specific spending and unit procurement trends from FY2023 to FY2028, offering detailed insights into expected market dynamics over the study period.

The report assesses ongoing and planned procurement projects that are active during this timeframe, delivering an understanding of current and future procurement activities and their potential market impact. It also examines the competitive landscape based on FY2023 contract and revenue share, highlighting the top industry participants and their market positions.

Furthermore, the report identifies and elucidates significant technology trends and industry growth opportunities, shedding light on emerging innovations and potential areas for market expansion. This analysis helps stakeholders make informed strategic decisions by understanding the evolving technological landscape and identifying lucrative growth prospects.

This study provides an in-depth exploration of the US defense ground vehicles industry. Based on vehicle type, the study categorizes the industry into:

Armored fighting vehicles (AFV)

Amphibious combat vehicles (ACV)

Family of tactical vehicles (FTV)

Specialized vehicles

Various class for distinctive roles (VCDR)

Growth Opportunity Universe

Training and Simulation

Hybridization and Electrification

Robotics and Autonomy

Key Topics Covered:

Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Defense Ground Vehicles: Product Segmentation

Key Competitors by Segment

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Assumptions

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Spending Forecast by Segment

Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment

Spending and Units Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Revenue Share Analysis

Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles

Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles Aftermarket

Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: AFV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: FTV Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Specialized Vehicles Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: VCDR Segment

Growth Metrics

Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast

Forecast Analysis

