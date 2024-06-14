US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Report, FY2023-FY2028: Developments in Training and Simulation, Hybridization and Electrification, & Robotics and Autonomy Driving Oportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry Growth Opportunities” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.
The study emphasizes collaborations among the military and commercial automotive industries, government, and academia to promote advancements in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and robotics and autonomy.
The DoD’s growing emphasis on modular and open architecture technology for next-generation ground vehicles may encourage the participation of non-traditional defense companies and small and medium enterprises. Cost-effective solutions with faster fielding capabilities may arise as valuable assets on the modern battlefield during the study period.
The report determines the key drivers and restraints affecting the industry, providing a comprehensive analysis of factors that propel or hinder market growth. It forecasts and elucidates segment-specific spending and unit procurement trends from FY2023 to FY2028, offering detailed insights into expected market dynamics over the study period.
The report assesses ongoing and planned procurement projects that are active during this timeframe, delivering an understanding of current and future procurement activities and their potential market impact. It also examines the competitive landscape based on FY2023 contract and revenue share, highlighting the top industry participants and their market positions.
Furthermore, the report identifies and elucidates significant technology trends and industry growth opportunities, shedding light on emerging innovations and potential areas for market expansion. This analysis helps stakeholders make informed strategic decisions by understanding the evolving technological landscape and identifying lucrative growth prospects.
This study provides an in-depth exploration of the US defense ground vehicles industry. Based on vehicle type, the study categorizes the industry into:
- Armored fighting vehicles (AFV)
- Amphibious combat vehicles (ACV)
- Family of tactical vehicles (FTV)
- Specialized vehicles
- Various class for distinctive roles (VCDR)
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Training and Simulation
- Hybridization and Electrification
- Robotics and Autonomy
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the US Defense Ground Vehicle Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Defense Ground Vehicles: Product Segmentation
- Key Competitors by Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Spending Forecast by Segment
- Unit Procurement Forecast by Segment
- Spending and Units Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles
- Competitive Analysis: Defense Ground Vehicles Aftermarket
Growth Opportunity Analysis: ACV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: AFV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: FTV Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Specialized Vehicles Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: VCDR Segment
- Growth Metrics
- Spending and Unit Procurement Forecast
- Forecast Analysis
