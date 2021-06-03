US Cloud Migration Market Report 2020-2026: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Home Business Wire US Cloud Migration Market Report 2020-2026: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud...
DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “US Cloud Migration Market 2020-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The US cloud migration market is estimated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The major factor that propels the market growth in the country includes the presence of key market players such as IBM Corp., Oracle Corp., and many others coupled with the large number of enterprises operating in the country.

Moreover, the country also has a well-developed industrial and energy sector which consists of several manufacturing companies that are further projected to provide ample opportunity to the market during the forecast period.

Cloud migration services are generally implemented by these organizations which enables them to have their cloud platform using a systemized approach. Thereby, enabling them to focus on improving efficiency by managing various assets. However, the concern related to data security and privacy further hinders the adoption of cloud migration services.

The hybrid cloud segment is projected to have a considerable share in the US market owing to the significant deployment of hybrid networks in enterprises. The IT & telecom segment is estimated to have considerable growth in the market owing to the growing adoption of automation and agility solutions in the IT & telecom industry across the globe.

The companies which are contributing to the growth of the US cloud migration market include Microsoft Corp., IBM Corp., Google LLC, Cisco Systems Inc., Oracle Corp., Amazon Web Services, Inc., and others.

Product launch, merger, and acquisition, collaborations with government, and technological advancements through which market players are considerably contributing to the market growth to stay competitive in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Report Summary

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.3. Rules & Regulations

3. Market Determinants

3.1. Motivators

3.2. Restraints

3.3. Opportunities

4. Market Segmentation

4.1. US Cloud Migration Market by Deployment Type

4.1.1. Public Cloud

4.1.2. Private Cloud

4.1.3. Hybrid Cloud

4.2. US Cloud Migration Market by Industry

4.2.1. BFSI

4.2.2. IT & Telecom

4.2.3. Government

4.2.4. Retail & Consumer Goods

4.2.5. Healthcare

4.2.6. Other (Manufacturing)

5. Company Profiles

5.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

5.2. Accenture PLC

5.3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

5.4. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.

5.5. Google LLC

5.6. IBM Corp.

5.7. Informatica LLC

5.8. Microsoft Corp.

5.9. NTT DATA, Inc.

5.10. Oracle Corp.

5.11. Rackspace US, Inc.

5.12. RiverMeadow Software, Inc.

5.13. VMware, Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ozia05

