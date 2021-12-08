US Army to Expand Deployment of LiFi as pureLiFi Is Awarded Another Big Deal

– Global LiFi leader pureLiFi has secured another multi-million-dollar deal to supply the US Army





– CEO Alistair Banham says “we will put LiFi in the hands of millions of users”

EDINBURGH, Scotland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#LiFi–Global leader in LiFi technology, pureLiFi has secured another multi-million-dollar deal to supply the US Army with thousands of additional units of the LiFi Defence system, Kitefin™.

“The Kitefin™ system is now officially disrupting the ecosystem of wireless defence technologies. Kitefin provides the latest advancement s protecting mission critical communications and has the potential to save missions and lives.

We won’t stop here; the train has now left the station and LiFi is on its way to even broader deployments and new markets. We will put LiFi in the hands of millions of users”

Says Alistair Banham, CEO of pureLiFi.

Technologies such as WiFi, 4G and 5G use radio frequencies to transmit data, which produce large areas of radio frequency emissions that are easy to detect, intercept, and can cause overcrowding resulting in slow speeds and unreliable communications due to increased RF congestion. LiFi uses light rather than radio frequencies resulting in wireless communications that is more reliable, significantly more secure, and simpler to deploy.

The US Army Europe is expanding their use of this cutting-edge technology as LiFi has proven to be reliable for the most critical communications. LiFi not only enhances the US Army’s wireless connectivity toolset, but has demonstrated in action, that LiFi solves real problems faced by defence and national security.

CW5 Andrew Foreman, USAREUR-AF Chief Technology Officer commented

“LiFi technologies answer all three of the serious issues associated with the RF portion of the spectrum. First, due to the low probability of detection, jamming, and intrusion, FSO and LiFi offer an extremely survivable form of communications when in direct conflict with a near-peer adversary.”

pureLiFi are recognised rising stars in the global technology scene and named one of the “EE Times Silicon 100 start-ups to watch” two years running. Having now secured multiple million-dollar deals with the US Army Europe, pureLiFi have officially made their mark on wireless communications marketplace.

With growing demand for bandwidth hungry technologies, such as augmented and virtual reality, next generation manufacturing and the metaverse, new wireless communications technologies are needed to enable new use cases and technology breakthroughs.

pureLiFi is now offering high-speed components ready for integration into consumer electronics such as mobile phones, laptops and tablets, with a view of taking LiFi mainstream and offering unprecedented bandwidth, ultra-fast speeds and military grade security to the consumer.

