US and Europe Excavators and Loaders Industry Report 2023 2030 Featuring Caterpillar, John Deere, Hitachi, Hyundai, Kobe Steel, Komatsu, Sany, Volvo, CNHI, Kubota, JCB, Liugong, Shantui, and XCMG – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Excavator and loader unit sales in the United States and Europe will register resilient CAGRs of 1.5% and 2.1%, respectively, between 2023 and 2030. India and China will likely record strong CAGRs of 6.8% and 5.7%, respectively, for the same period because of urban planning and infrastructure strategies.
Excavators and loaders are versatile machines used in road and infrastructure projects, residential and commercial building construction, and mining operations. The industry has grown significantly in recent years, with a global market size of $55.68 billion in 2023. The publisher projects a 5.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $79.48 billion in 2030. Factors driving the industry include infrastructure development and rapid urbanization, construction project demand, application versatility, and sustainability practices.
The industry is competitive, with many manufacturers wanting a piece of the action. Caterpillar, John Deere, Hitachi, Hyundai, Kobe Steel, Komatsu, Sany, Volvo, CNHI, Kubota, JCB, Liugong, Shantui, and XCMG have a presence in multiple markets and offer a range of products. A trend toward more sustainable and efficient vehicles with an increasing focus on reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency characterizes the industry. This drives innovation, with manufacturers developing electrification and autonomous technologies.
Major innovations are likely in the areas of electric equipment, smart features such as fleet management and telematics, 5G integration, business model transformation in equipment-as-a-service, financing, and service and maintenance. The publisher expects industry growth to be propelled by high-tech innovations, interoperability, and the need for electric equipment.
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in the Excavator and Loaders Industry
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Excavators and Loaders Industry
Global Economic Environment and Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Gross Domestic Product Growth
- GDP Growth by Region
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Global Construction Industry
- Construction Industry: United States
- Construction Industry: Europe
- Construction Industry: India
- Construction Industry: China
- Global Mining Industry Outlook
- Mining Industry: Regional Outlook
- Regulatory Impact: United States
- Regulatory Impact: Europe
- Regulatory Impact: India
- Regulatory Impact: China
- Excavators and Loaders Ecosystem
- Business Model Canvas Evolution
- Top Trends Driving the Excavators and Loaders Industry
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Methodology
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Equipment in Operation (EIO)
- EIO Forecast by Region
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Generator: Excavators
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- EIO Forecast
- EIO Forecast by Region
- Forecast Methodology
Growth Generator: Loaders
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Sales Forecast
- Unit Sales Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- EIO Forecast
- EIO Forecast by Region
- Forecast Methodology
Growth Generator: Electric Equipment
- Electric Equipment, Excavators
- TCO Analysis: Electric Excavators
- TCO Analysis: Electric Wheel Loaders
- Fully Electric Excavators
- Electric Excavators Impact Valuation: Doosan Infracore Case Study
- Electric Equipment Architecture
- Electric Excavator: Key Product Launches
- Electric Equipment Forecast
- Electric Powertrain Mapping
- Hybrid Vehicle Architecture: Excavators
- Hybrid Vehicle Architecture: Wheel Loaders
- Electric Equipment: Competitive Positioning
Growth Generator: Smart Machinery
- Smart Machines
- AI Applications
- Machine System Innovations
- Key Products with Smart Features
Business Model Transformation
- BMT, EaaS
- BMT, Online Marketplace
- OEM Strategies: Service and Maintenance
- BMT, Rebuild Strategy
- BMT, Financing
- Financing Decisions: Explained, XCMG Loader Case Study
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Business Model Transformation for Increased Profitability and Ease of Doing Business
- Growth Opportunity 2: Electrification and Innovations in Battery Technology
- Growth Opportunity 3: Intelligent Machinery and Smart Features
Best Practices Recognition
- Best Practices Recognition
The Radar
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Caterpillar
- CNHI
- Hitachi
- Hyundai
- JCB
- John Deere
- Kobe Steel
- Komatsu
- Kubota
- Liugong
- Sany
- Shantui
- Volvo
- XCMG
