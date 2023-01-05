US Alliance Group Secures 6th Place As Orange County Business Journal’s Best Place to Work in 2022

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ACH—US Alliance Group, Inc (USAG), parent company to Electronic Cash Systems (ECS), revolutionizing the payment processing industry, today announced it was named one of the 2022 Best Places to Work in Orange County. The company ranks 6th out of 86 total top small companies with the award that was established by Orange County Business Journal and the Best Companies Group. Recognizing companies to expatiate Orange County’s economy, workforce, businesses, and communities. Recognized businesses are chosen based on an anonymous employee survey.

“In order to make a positive impact in our world, we must start at home. Our home life stems from our day at work. So my philosophy has always been for USAG to become a family,” said Fadi Cheikha, CEO of USAG. “I believe that a 40-hour work week in our office should mirror the family time spent at home. So we choose to be a second family for our employees. This means we care not only for the financial well-being of each employee, but we also care for their health, personal well-being, and overall happiness. This award is my biggest accomplishment because it is a true testimony that my employees receive the intentions we have set forth.”

One of USAG’s efforts to promote employee well-being is their supplemental paid time off called “Extreme Time Off” (ETO). Employees can use ETO to donate their time to serve alongside USAG’s non-profit Aiden Whisper, other local charities, community events, or for self-improvement days.

USAG promotes self-improvement and healthy living by encouraging its employees to participate in physical fitness events such as company mobility challenges, marathons, 5ks, and more with sponsorships and paid ETO. Additionally, its fully loaded onsite gym provides cardio and weight training access for all employees and their families and friends. Staff who participate in USAG mobility challenges are also rewarded with bonuses and company-paid vacations.

Moreover, employee benefits continue with an open office environment, contributions to an IRA plan, healthcare options that include a 100-percent employer-paid plan for the employee and eligible dependents, catered luncheons, 6 days of sick time, an average of 18.5 days of paid holiday time off, accrued PTO hours, and an additional 7 days of flexible paid vacation time.

Organizations spanned across the county entered the two-part evaluation process to be considered for Orange County Business Journal’s Best Place to Work award. The first part is managed by the Best Companies Group which assesses each organization’s workplace practices, policies, and demographics. While the second part evaluates employee satisfaction measured by anonymous surveys conducted by Orange County, partnered with Energage. The Best Place to Work is calculated by combining the highest score from both parts and awarded to the top-scoring organization. USAG is proud of its accomplishment this year, ranking 6th out of all of OC’s recognized small businesses.

