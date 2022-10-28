Ursa Health Achieves HITRUST Risk-based, 2-Year Certification to Further Mitigate Risk in Third-Party Privacy, Security, and Compliance

Healthcare Data Analytics Innovator Also Successfully Completes SOC 2 Type II Assessment

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#healthcareIT—Ursa Health, a leading provider of data analytics software to the healthcare industry, today announced the Ursa Cloud (residing at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure) and Ursa Hybrid Cloud (residing at Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure), in addition to its Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure Data Centers, have earned Certified status for information security by HITRUST.

HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year (r2) Certified status demonstrates that the organization’s healthcare analytics development platform has met key regulations and industry-defined requirements and is appropriately managing risk. This achievement places Ursa Studio in an elite group of organizations worldwide that have earned this certification. By including federal and state regulations, standards, and frameworks, and incorporating a risk-based approach, the HITRUST Assurance Program helps organizations address security and data protection challenges through a comprehensive and flexible framework of prescriptive and scalable security controls.

In addition, Ursa Health has successfully completed another System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 audit process. The SOC 2® Type II examination was conducted in accordance with attestation standards established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). Type II evaluation tests the design and operating effectiveness over time of key internal controls, such as security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy.

According to Steve Hackbarth, chief technology officer and chief security officer at Ursa Health, “Protecting sensitive data and information is our top priority and a critical foundational element of all Ursa Health functions. We value the structure, detail, and clarity that these industry best practices provide as well as the rigor of the evaluation process, which ensure that we stay one step ahead of evolving threats and build trust and transparency between Ursa Health and our partners. Congratulations to the team for a job well done.”

“In today’s ever-changing threat landscape, HITRUST is continually innovating to find new and creative approaches to address challenges,” said Jeremy Huval, Chief Innovation Officer, HITRUST. “Ursa Health’s HITRUST Risk-based, 2-year Certification is evidence that they are at the forefront of industry best practices for information risk management and compliance.”

Ursa Health works with organizations that depend on healthcare data to guide clinical, financial, and operational decisions, uniting the producers and the users of analytics in the pursuit of innovation. Ursa Studio, the company’s no-code analytics development platform, spans the full breadth of data work in one no-code platform, including raw data ingestion and cleaning, master data management, enrichment using industry reference data, application of clinical and business logic, and finally visualization and sharing features. Organizations can use Ursa Studio in its entirety, avoiding the need to manage an array of point solutions, or use the components of the platform that fill gaps in their existing infrastructure, optimizing existing investments. Either way, the platform helps teams replace non-strategic coding and data modeling work with high-value analytics development work that can guide clinical, operational, and financial areas of the business.

About Ursa Health



Ursa Health is transforming analytics so innovators can transform healthcare. Our analytics development platform, Ursa Studio, combines no-code technology with healthcare-specific content, enabling health plans, providers, digital health companies, and others to take a Buy Your Build™ approach to their analytics infrastructure. With the structured adaptability of Ursa Studio, organizations can make full use of their rich data resources to accelerate growth. To learn more, visit www.ursahealth.com.

