UrbanFootprint Named to Inc.’s 2021 Best in Business List for Government Services

UrbanFootprint receives gold medal for its work providing critical data and mapping intelligence to governments to better target eviction, foreclosure, and food relief efforts

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–UrbanFootprint, the leading urban intelligence provider, has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business list in the Government Services category. Inc.’s Best in Business Awards honor companies that have gone above and beyond to make a positive impact. UrbanFootprint was recognized for its dynamic data tools that provide critical intelligence to help government agencies and frontline organizations better target relief efforts.

Despite the U.S.’ position as the wealthiest country in the world, millions of Americans are going hungry and at risk of eviction or foreclosure. While these crises are partly due to the economic and social impacts of COVID-19, food and housing insecurity have always been present throughout our country. As billions of dollars of newly available funding are being funneled through all levels of government, one of the largest challenges is ensuring that aid reaches those who need it most. To address this gap, UrbanFootprint launched three government-focused solutions: Food Security Insights, Eviction Risk Insights, and Foreclosure Risk Insights— the first-ever dynamic data tools to track the scale and distribution of the evolving crises of food insecurity, eviction, and foreclosure across the country. With these tools, UrbanFootprint applies data science and machine learning technology into relief policy and planning for the first time, empowering government agencies to assess risk and resilience, distribute resources to where they’re needed most, and ultimately design more effective and equitable policy.

“Housing relief and food assistance can make all the difference to families facing eviction, foreclosure, or hunger, but many are unaware of aid and often missed by traditional outreach efforts,” said Joe DiStefano, CEO & Co-Founder of UrbanFootprint. “We’re proud to provide the first-ever cutting edge technology platform that can help public agencies and community groups close the gap between supply and demand and create a new standard for equitable resource distribution.”

The list, which can be found in the Winter issue of Inc. magazine (on newsstands December 14, 2021), recognizes small- and medium-size privately held American businesses that have had an outstanding influence on their communities, their industries, the environment, or society as a whole. Rather than relying on quantitative criteria tied to sales or funding, Inc.’s editors reviewed the companies’ achievements over the past year and noted how they made a positive difference in the world. They then selected honorees in more than 49 different industries – from finance to software to engineering to fashion, and more – and in age-based and revenue-based categories. The applicant pool was extremely competitive, with around 2,700 entries and an acceptance rate in the low single digits – a huge success for these honors in the list’s second year. Honorees for gold, silver, bronze, and general excellence across industries and categories are featured online at inc.com/best-in-business.

Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc., says, “What began for us during the pandemic as an effort to showcase companies that were helping the community has grown into a recognition of social, environmental, and economic impact. The companies on this year’s list are changemakers with heart – and they’re pouring the best of their business into the people and communities around them.”

About UrbanFootprint

UrbanFootprint is the world’s first urban intelligence platform, empowering those who build our world to design a more efficient, equitable and resilient future. UrbanFootprint serves governments, enterprises, and other stakeholders with comprehensive, granular, and context-rich data about the urban and natural landscape, paired with highly targeted insights that map and measure risk and opportunity, to prioritize investments, design more effective policy, and distribute resources where they’re needed most.. To learn more about UrbanFootprint, please visit: https://urbanfootprint.com/

