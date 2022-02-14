Upwork Recognized as Winner of Multiple G2 Best Software Products for 2022 Awards

Software marketplace and services review platform G2 honors Upwork as ‘Fastest Growing Product’ and leading ‘Global Seller’

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upwork (NASDAQ: UPWK), the world’s work marketplace, today announced that it has been named to G2’s Best Software Products for 2022 Awards, with placements on both the ‘Fastest Growing Products’ list and the ‘Global Sellers’ list.

Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review, and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Upwork was recognized for the second year in a row, earning its place this year thanks to the company’s continued commitment to innovating both new work models and professionals’ career paths. Over the course of 2021, Upwork delivered new solutions including Project Catalog, Talent Scout, improvements to Enterprise Suite, and Virtual Talent Bench.

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the Fastest Growing Products and a leading Global Seller by our customers,” said Eric Gilpin, senior vice president of sales at Upwork. “We work hard to deliver a product that affords businesses strategic benefits like growth, speed, and enterprise agility while granting talent more flexibility and control over their careers. Achieving this recognition in back-to-back years underscores the value we continue to create and the growing need for our platform as people explore new ways to work.”

“As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO of G2. “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of satisfaction and market presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology. For more information about Upwork’s offerings, visit www.upwork.com.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s work marketplace. We serve everyone from one-person startups to over 30% of the Fortune 100 with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.3 billion on Upwork in 2021 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

About G2

G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business — including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

