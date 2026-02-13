Uptiq Raises $25 Million Series B to Scale Industry-Ready AI Solutions and Launch Qore for Builders

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uptiq, the AI platform purpose-built for financial services, today announced it has raised $25 million in Series B funding from a group of leading strategic and financial investors across banking, fintech, and enterprise software. The round was led by Curql, with participation from Silverton Partners, 645 Ventures, Broadridge, Green Visor Capital, Live Oak Ventures, First Capital, Epic Ventures, Tau Ventures, and Evolution VC.

“Banks and credit unions don’t need more AI demos—they need systems that actually run in production,” said Dave Tucker, Partner at Curql. “Uptiq combines production-ready financial AI with a platform builders can extend, which is why we’re excited to back the team.”

While financial institutions are eager to adopt AI, most struggle to move beyond pilots due to regulatory complexity, fragmented systems, and the lack of domain-ready solutions. Uptiq was built to solve this problem. Unlike horizontal AI platforms, Uptiq delivers pre-packaged, production-ready AI applications and digital workers designed specifically for financial services. These solutions deploy quickly, integrate with existing core systems, and meet enterprise-grade compliance requirements from day one.

Uptiq’s industry solutions span:

Banking & Credit Unions : AI-powered commercial lending, covenant monitoring, servicing, and banker co-pilots

: AI-powered commercial lending, covenant monitoring, servicing, and banker co-pilots Wealth Management : Advisor co-pilots for onboarding, compliance documentation, portfolio insights, and client engagement

: Advisor co-pilots for onboarding, compliance documentation, portfolio insights, and client engagement FinTech & Embedded Finance: AI-driven underwriting, risk analysis, and operational automation

“At a time when AI hype is everywhere, financial institutions need systems that actually work in production,” said Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of Uptiq. “Uptiq delivers industry-ready AI that institutions and builders can trust inside regulated environments.”

All Uptiq solutions are powered by Qore, the company’s AI orchestration platform that combines document intelligence, a deep library of financial skills, multi-agent workflows, and secure integrations into a single system. With Qore, developers can build financial AI applications using natural language prompts and pre-built financial capabilities, without assembling fragmented AI stacks or rebuilding compliance layers from scratch. Qore handles document processing, financial reasoning, permissions, auditability, and integration with core systems out of the box.

As part of the Series B, Uptiq will expand Qore into a self-serve platform for builders and developers, enabling fintech startups, internal bank teams, and independent developers to prototype and deploy financial AI in days rather than months. Uptiq’s platform is already trusted by more than 140 financial institutions, including Focus Financial Partners, Alpha Modus, Orion, Broadridge, Nano Banc and TransPecos Banks, and has processed over $1 billion in transactions across lending and wealth workflows. Customers using Uptiq’s AI agents report up to 41% faster underwriting decisions, 29% lower operational costs, and double the volume of loan applications processed without adding headcount. Over time, Uptiq plans to support a broader ecosystem of SMB and consumer-facing applications built on Qore, enabling developers to create intelligent financial apps with built-in compliance, risk controls, and enterprise integrations.

“Uptiq is defining a new category of AI infrastructure purpose-built for financial services,” said Morgan Flager of Silverton Partners. “Their approach aligns modern AI development with the realities of regulated enterprises.”

“Financial services is at an inflection point where AI must move from experimentation to real production impact,” said Nnamdi Okike, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at 645 Ventures. “Uptiq is uniquely positioned to lead that shift with industry-ready agents, proven deployment at scale, and a clear platform vision. The team understands both the technology and the operational realities of financial institutions, which is why we’re excited to support their next phase of growth.”

Snehal Fulzele is the Founder and CEO of Uptiq, an AI platform for financial services. He is a fintech entrepreneur with over a decade of experience building technology platforms for banks, credit unions, and fintech companies, focused on AI, data, and automation in regulated environments.

To get in touch with the Uptiq team, reach out at contact@uptiq.ai.

About Uptiq

Uptiq is the AI platform for financial services, enabling banks, credit unions, wealth managers, and fintechs to deploy intelligent applications and AI agents across lending, wealth, compliance, and operations. Built with deep domain expertise, enterprise-grade security, and full auditability, Uptiq helps organizations move from AI experimentation to real-world impact.

About Curql

Curql is a strategic venture investment fund backed by a consortium of leading credit unions and financial institutions. The firm focuses on investing in fintech and financial infrastructure companies that enable innovation across banking, lending, payments, and digital financial services. Curql combines capital with industry expertise, providing portfolio companies with access to a network of financial institutions, distribution channels, and strategic partnerships. The fund is managed by experienced financial services and venture capital professionals and is affiliated with credit union-focused technology and innovation initiatives. Through its investments, Curql aims to accelerate the adoption of modern financial technologies across the credit union and broader financial services ecosystem. Learn more at https://curql.com/

About 645 Ventures

645 Ventures is a venture capital firm that partners with exceptional founders building iconic companies. The firm invests at the Pre-Seed, Seed, Series A, and growth stages across fintech, consumer, healthtech, enterprise, cybersecurity, infrastructure/developer tools and deep tech. 645 Ventures supports founders through its resource-intensive approach encompassing hiring, customer introductions and growth strategy, leveraging its proprietary software platform Voyager and deep Connected Network. 645 Ventures manages over $550M in AUM across five funds with investments in industry leaders including Goldbelly, Iterable, Overtime, Resident (acq. By Ashley Home, Inc.), Setpoint, ShopCircle and Shift5. Learn more at www.645ventures.com.

About Silverton Partners

Silverton Partners is an Austin-based venture capital firm that invests in early-stage technology companies across enterprise software, fintech, cloud infrastructure, and data platforms. The firm focuses on partnering with founders building scalable, high-growth businesses and provides hands-on support across product, go-to-market, and company-building. Silverton has invested in a wide range of software and technology-driven companies across the United States, with a strong presence in the Texas and broader U.S. tech ecosystem. The firm is led by experienced venture investors with backgrounds in technology, entrepreneurship, and enterprise markets. Through its investments, Silverton Partners aims to help companies scale from early product-market fit to category leadership. Learn more at https://www.silvertonpartners.com/

Media Contact press@uptiq.ai