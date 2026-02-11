Upstart Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

Announces Leadership Evolution

SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST), the leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending marketplace, today announced financial results for the quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. Upstart will host a conference call and webcast at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time today. An earnings presentation and link to the webcast are available at ir.upstart.com.

“In 2025, we grew originations 86% and revenues 64% while growing headcount just 18% — a ratio any business would die for. And we re-established Upstart as a strongly profitable business,” said Dave Girouard, Co-founder and CEO of Upstart. “Our auto and home originations each grew 5X in 2025 — and accelerated even further in Q4.”

“Even with this epic growth, we reduced loans on our balance sheet by 20% quarter-over-quarter and expect this trend to continue. With 70% of funding for Auto and Home loans originated in Q4 coming from 11 different partners and an additional 13 signed for the coming year, we’re set up for a breakout in 2026,” Girouard said.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Transaction Volume: 455,788 loans originated, up 86% year-over-year (“YoY”) reflecting a 19.4% Conversion Rate 1 , up from 18.0% in Q4 2024. Total originations were roughly $3.2 billion, up 52% YoY.

Total Revenue: $296 million, up 35% YoY. Revenue from fees was $265 million, up 33% YoY.

Income (Loss) from Operations: $18.9 million, an improvement from ($4.8) million in Q4 2024.

Net Income (Loss): $18.6 million, an improvement from ($2.8) million in Q4 2024. Diluted net income (loss) per share was $0.17 compared with ($0.03) in Q4 2024.

Contribution Profit: $141 million, up 15% YoY. Contribution Margin was 53%, versus 61% in Q4 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: $63.7 million, up from $38.8 million in Q4 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 22%, up from 18% in Q4 2024.

Fiscal Year 2025 Highlights

Transaction Volume: 1,497,149 loans originated, up 115% YoY reflecting a 19.4% Conversion Rate, up from 15.1% in 2024. Total originations were roughly $11.0 billion, up 86% YoY.

Total Revenue: $1.0 billion, up 64% YoY. Revenue from fees was $950 million, up 49% YoY.

Income (Loss) from Operations: $42.6 million, an improvement from ($173) million in 2024.

Net Income (Loss): $53.6 million, an improvement from ($129) million in 2024. Diluted net income (loss) per share was $0.45 compared with ($1.44) in 2024.

Contribution Profit: $531 million, up 39% YoY. Contribution Margin was 56%, versus 60% in 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA: $230 million, up from $10.6 million in 2024. Adjusted EBITDA Margin was 22%, up from 2% in 2024.

_________________________ 1 Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, we revised the definition and underlying calculation methodology of Conversion Rate. Prior period figures have been recast to conform to the new definition and methodology. For additional information regarding this change, see “Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Outlook

Beginning in 2026, Upstart intends to provide annual financial guidance and discontinue issuing quarterly guidance, reflecting the company’s long-term focus and evolving disclosure framework. Upstart is also providing financial guidance for the 2025-2028 period.

For full-year 2026, Upstart expects:

Total Revenue of approximately $1.4 billion
Revenue From Fees of approximately $1.3 billion

of approximately $1.4 billion Adjusted EBITDA Margin of approximately 21%

For the 2025-2028 period, Upstart is targeting the following financial results:

Total Revenue: Compound annual growth rate of approximately 35%

Compound annual growth rate of approximately 35% Terminal Adjusted EBITDA Margin: Approximately 25%.

Publishing Monthly Origination Volumes

As of today, Upstart began to publish its monthly origination volume, which corresponds to Transaction Volume, Dollars as reported in the company’s financial statements, and expects to continue to do so on a monthly basis. For more details, please read the press release or find the latest published numbers at upstart.com/volume.

“The opportunity to radically transform access to credit with AI is unimaginably large and we want to offer the world a courtside seat as this future unfolds,” Girouard said. “With these upgrades to our disclosures and guidance, investors can better understand both the near term dynamics and the long term potential of Upstart.”

Upstart’s Leadership Evolution

In addition, as part of an evolution in its leadership, Upstart today announced that Co-founder Paul Gu will become the company’s CEO on May 1st. For more information regarding this and other leadership changes, please read today’s press release. Upstart’s management team will address the leadership evolution during today’s webcast and conference call.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Live Conference Call and Webcast at 1:30 p.m. PT on February 10, 2026.

A webcast of the event will be archived for one year at ir.upstart.com.

About Upstart

Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is the leading AI lending marketplace, connecting millions of consumers to more than 100 banks and credit unions that leverage Upstart’s AI models and cloud applications to deliver superior credit products. With Upstart AI, lenders can approve more borrowers at lower rates while delivering the exceptional digital-first experience customers demand. More than 90% of loans are fully automated, with no human intervention by Upstart. Founded in 2012, Upstart’s platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small-dollar “relief” loans. Upstart is based in San Mateo, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the full-year of 2026 and beyond. These statements may include words such as “anticipate”, “becoming”, “believe”, “can have”, “continue”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “likely”, “look forward”, “may”, “ongoing,” “plan”, “potential”, “predict”, “project”, “should”, “target”, “will”, “would,” or the negative of these terms or other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events that do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; product development; growth opportunities and the sustainability of our business and market position; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; investments; and results of operations, including revenue (including revenue from fees and net interest income (loss)), contribution margin, net income (loss), Adjusted EBITDA, basic weighted-average share count, and diluted weighted-average share count. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made or management’s good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events, including assumptions regarding macroeconomic conditions, credit performance, funding availability, and competitive dynamics, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. We undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at ir.upstart.com or the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to manage the adverse effects of macroeconomic conditions and disruptions in the banking sector and credit markets, including inflation and related changes in interest rates and monetary policy; our ability to access sufficient loan funding, including through securitizations, committed capital and other co-investment arrangements, whole loan sales, and warehouse credit facilities; the effectiveness of our credit decisioning models and risk management efforts, including reflecting the impact of macroeconomic conditions on borrowers' credit risk; our ability to retain existing, and attract new, lending partners; our future growth prospects and financial performance; our ability to manage risks associated with the loans on our balance sheet; our ability to improve and expand our platform and products; and our ability to operate successfully in a highly-regulated industry. Moreover, we operate in very competitive and rapidly changing environments, and new risks may emerge from time to time. It is not possible for us to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. Additional information will be available in other future reports that we file with the SEC from time to time, which could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

Key Operating Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2025, we revised certain key operating metrics and non-GAAP financial measures. For additional information regarding these changes, refer to “Key Operating and Non-GAAP Financial Metrics” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025.

We define Transaction Volume, Dollars as the total principal of loan originations (or committed amounts for HELOCs) facilitated on our marketplace during the periods presented. We define Transaction Volume, Number of Loans as the number of loan originations (or commitments issued for HELOCs) facilitated on our marketplace during the periods presented. We believe these metrics are good proxies for our overall scale and reach as a marketplace.

We define Conversion Rate as the Transaction Volume, Number of Loans in a period divided by the total number of rate inquiries received that we estimate to be legitimate, which we record when a borrower actively requests a loan offer on our platform. We track this metric to understand the impact of improvements to the efficiency of our borrower funnel on our overall growth.

We define Percentage of Loans Fully Automated as the total number of loans in a given period originated end-to-end with no human involvement required by the Company divided by the Transaction Volume, Number of Loans in the same period. Under this definition, “originated end-to-end” means (i) from initial rate request to final funding for personal loans, including small dollar loans, and (ii) from initial rate request to loan approval for auto loans and HELOCs, due to certain jurisdictions’ local requirements and external dependencies that require human action prior to funding.

To derive Contribution Profit, we subtract the sum of borrower acquisition costs as well as borrower verification and servicing costs from revenue from fees, net. To calculate Contribution Margin we divide Contribution Profit by revenue from fees, net.

We calculate Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) adjusted to exclude stock-based compensation expense and certain payroll tax expenses, depreciation and amortization, expense on convertible notes, provision for income taxes, gain on debt extinguishment and reorganization expenses. We calculate Adjusted EBITDA Margin as Adjusted EBITDA divided by total revenue. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin includes interest expense from corporate debt and warehouse credit facilities which is incurred in the course of earning corresponding interest income.

Reconciliation tables of the most comparable GAAP financial measures to the non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release are included below. Upstart has not reconciled the forward-looking non-GAAP measures to comparable forward-looking GAAP measures because of the potential variability and uncertainty of incurring these costs and expenses in the future. Accordingly, a reconciliation is not available without unreasonable effort.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) December 31, December 31, 2024 2025 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 788,422 $ 652,388 Restricted cash 187,841 404,624 Loans (at fair value)(1) 806,304 984,552 Property, equipment, and software, net 39,013 44,174 Operating lease right of use assets 43,455 16,410 Beneficial interest assets (at fair value) 176,848 396,216 Line of credit receivable (at fair value) 56,269 112,742 Non-marketable equity securities 41,250 41,250 Goodwill 67,062 67,062 Other assets (includes $51,358 and $138,582 at fair value as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 160,494 255,387 Total assets $ 2,366,958 $ 2,974,805 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Payable to investors $ 60,173 $ 107,659 Borrowings 1,402,168 1,829,145 Payable to securitization note holders (at fair value) 87,321 46,542 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (includes $15,883 and $15,219 at fair value as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively) 133,800 171,495 Operating lease liabilities 50,278 21,149 Total liabilities 1,733,740 2,175,990 Stockholders’ equity: Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 700,000,000 shares authorized; 93,469,721 and 98,033,361 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2025, respectively 9 10 Additional paid-in capital 1,044,366 1,156,361 Accumulated deficit (411,157 ) (357,556 ) Total stockholders’ equity 633,218 798,815 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,366,958 $ 2,974,805

__________ (1) Includes $102.9 million and $53.8 million of loans, at fair value, contributed as collateral for the consolidated securitization as of December 31, 2024 and 2025, respectively.

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenue: Revenue from fees, net(1) $ 199,276 $ 265,220 $ 635,466 $ 950,011 Interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net: Interest income(2) 41,461 60,836 186,360 204,230 Interest expense(2) (7,431 ) (8,078 ) (40,433 ) (31,664 ) Fair value and other adjustments(2)(3) (14,342 ) (21,888 ) (144,865 ) (78,720 ) Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net 19,688 30,870 1,062 93,846 Total revenue 218,964 296,090 636,528 1,043,857 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 55,463 90,588 166,800 301,507 Customer operations 40,602 51,840 157,996 188,377 Engineering and product development 67,222 66,913 253,653 257,602 General, administrative, and other 60,427 67,830 230,935 253,740 Total operating expenses 223,714 277,171 809,384 1,001,226 Income (loss) from operations (4,750 ) 18,919 (172,856 ) 42,631 Other income, net 6,136 5,299 18,793 24,324 Expense on convertible notes (4,030 ) (5,056 ) (7,694 ) (19,872 ) Gain on debt extinguishment — — 33,361 7,246 Net income (loss) before income taxes (2,644 ) 19,162 (128,396 ) 54,329 Provision for income taxes 111 526 185 728 Net income (loss) $ (2,755 ) $ 18,636 $ (128,581 ) $ 53,601 Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.03 ) $ 0.19 $ (1.44 ) $ 0.56 Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.03 ) $ 0.17 $ (1.44 ) $ 0.45 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share, basic 92,174,306 97,594,902 89,450,038 96,030,558 Weighted-average number of shares outstanding used in computing net income (loss) per share, diluted 92,174,306 112,223,816 89,450,038 107,492,735

__________ (1) The following table presents revenue from fees disaggregated by type of service for the periods presented as follows:

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS and COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (In Thousands, Except Share and Per Share Data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Revenue from fees, net: Platform and referral fees, net $ 165,758 $ 222,277 $ 502,411 $ 792,979 Servicing and other fees, net 33,518 42,943 133,055 157,032 Total revenue from fees, net $ 199,276 $ 265,220 $ 635,466 $ 950,011

(2) The following table presents interest income, interest expense and unrealized loss on loans, loan charge-offs, and other fair value adjustments, net related to the consolidated securitization as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net related to consolidated securitization: Interest income $ 5,882 $ 3,140 $ 28,968 $ 16,593 Interest expense (2,052 ) (1,307 ) (9,598 ) (6,313 ) Unrealized loss on loans, loan charge-offs, and other fair value adjustments, net (3,753 ) (2,126 ) (29,396 ) (11,114 ) Total interest income, interest expense, and fair value adjustments, net $ 77 $ (293 ) $ (10,026 ) $ (834 )

(3) The following table presents components of fair value adjustments, net for the periods presented as follows:

Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Fair value and other adjustments, net: Unrealized loss on loans, loan charge-offs, and other fair value adjustments, net $ (18,374 ) $ (27,339 ) $ (111,175 ) $ (83,088 ) Realized loss on sale of loans, net (1,418 ) (13,762 ) (15,983 ) (12,237 ) Fair value adjustments and realized gains (losses) on beneficial interests, net 5,450 19,213 (17,707 ) 16,605 Total fair value and other adjustments, net $ (14,342 ) $ (21,888 ) $ (144,865 ) $ (78,720 )

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In Thousands) Year Ended December 31, 2024 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (128,581 ) $ 53,601 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities: Change in fair value of loans 125,002 (113,672 ) Change in fair value of servicing assets 16,490 18,646 Change in fair value of servicing liabilities (1,246 ) (942 ) Change in fair value of beneficial interest assets 5,151 (33,184 ) Change in fair value of beneficial interest liabilities 12,568 16,579 Change in fair value of other financial instruments 4,130 (6,921 ) Stock-based compensation 133,400 131,950 Gain on loan servicing rights, net (15,449 ) (28,003 ) Gain on debt extinguishment (33,361 ) (7,246 ) Depreciation and amortization 20,549 24,835 Loan premium amortization (17,021 ) (49,149 ) Non-cash interest expense and other 3,217 8,607 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities: Purchases of loans held-for-sale (4,309,268 ) (9,072,905 ) Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-sale 4,101,937 8,679,462 Principal payments received for loans held-for-sale 192,889 187,660 Principal payments received for loans held by consolidated securitization 47,997 37,885 Settlements of beneficial interest liabilities, net (6,700 ) (21,598 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest assets (derivatives) — 4,602 Settlements of beneficial interest assets (derivatives) — (4,575 ) Other assets (8,690 ) (10,831 ) Operating lease liability and right-of-use asset (807 ) (2,084 ) Accrued expenses and other liabilities 44,124 39,558 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 186,331 (147,725 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchases and originations of loans held-for-investment $ (323,096 ) $ (1,033,027 ) Proceeds from sale of loans held-for-investment — 395,731 Principal payments received for loans held-for-investment 145,266 320,364 Principal payments received for notes receivable and repayments of residual certificates 5,917 23,051 Acquisition and settlements of beneficial interest assets (hybrid instruments) (67,753 ) (3,438 ) Proceeds from beneficial interest assets (hybrid instruments) 11,930 142,902 Issuance of line of credit receivable — (7,862 ) Repayments of line of credit receivable — 3,515 Purchases of property and equipment (837 ) (347 ) Capitalized software costs (9,153 ) (18,060 ) Net cash used in investing activities (237,726 ) (177,171 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from borrowings $ 387,281 $ 294,218 Proceeds from convertible notes issuance, net of debt issuance costs paid to lender 913,440 678,270 Payment of debt issuance costs to third parties (3,945 ) (3,150 ) Repayments of borrowings (357,352 ) (317,097 ) Payments for repurchases of convertible notes (325,344 ) (224,154 ) Purchase of capped calls (40,883 ) (55,200 ) Settlement of capped calls 580 564 Principal payments made on securitization notes (55,368 ) (40,592 ) Payable to investors 12,385 47,486 Net proceeds related to stock-based award activities 29,077 25,300 Net cash provided by financing activities 559,871 405,645 Change in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 508,476 80,749 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of year 467,787 976,263 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of year $ 976,263 $ 1,057,012

UPSTART HOLDINGS, INC. KEY OPERATING AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL METRICS (In Thousands, Except Per Share Data and Ratios, or as Noted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2025 2024 2025 Transaction Volume, Dollars $ 2,107,473 $ 3,195,693 $ 5,930,029 $ 11,003,995 Transaction Volume, Number of Loans(1) 245,663 455,788 697,092 1,497,149 Conversion Rate(2) 18.0 % 19.4 % 15.1 % 19.4 % Percentage of Loans Fully Automated(3) 91 % 91 % 91 % 91 % Contribution Profit $ 121,898 $ 140,773 $ 381,533 $ 531,094 Contribution Margin 61 % 53 % 60 % 56 % Adjusted EBITDA $ 38,775 $ 63,694 $ 10,594 $ 230,486 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 18 % 22 % 2 % 22 %

