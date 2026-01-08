Upshop Partners with Toast to Bring Hardware-Agnostic Labeling and Scale Integration to Grocery and Deli Retailers

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#hospitality--Upshop Inc., a leader in connected store solutions for grocery and food retail, today announced an integration with Toast, the all-in-one digital platform built for hospitality, as Toast continues to expand its retail capabilities, including into grocery and fresh food markets. This integration will offer a labeling, scaling and printing solution that can help simplify fresh item management and enhance operational flexibility across independent and regional grocery chains.

The collaboration combines Upshop’s hardware-agnostic label and scale management technology with Toast’s point-of-sale and back-office platform and can help provide a key differentiator that allows grocers to connect to 100s of scale or label printer models, avoiding the hardware lock-ins common with proprietary systems. Implementation and ongoing service for the joint solution will be provided by Truno, a technology partner for both organizations.

“Grocery operators need flexibility, not barriers, when it comes to their in-store technology,” said Chris Renda, Chief Revenue Officer at Upshop. “Our open, hardware-agnostic approach gives retailers the freedom to work with their existing scales and label printers while seamlessly connecting through Toast’s digital backbone.”

By uniting POS data with in-store labeling and scaling, the Upshop–Toast solution helps streamline labeling, product tracking, and price management from one connected platform. The result is a more efficient and consistent experience for operators managing high-volume deli, bakery and prepared foods departments.

James Saylor, Head of Retail Commercialization at Toast, added, “We’re thrilled to partner with Upshop as we bring our technology into more grocery and fresh market environments. Upshop’s proven expertise in scales and labeling perfectly complements Toast’s mission to simplify operations for food businesses of all types. This partnership helps enable grocers to deliver the speed, accuracy, and digital integration today’s shoppers expect.”

About Upshop

Upshop is the leading provider of AI-powered retail operations software, helping grocers and convenience stores sell more and waste less through a unified platform that synchronizes forecasting, ordering, production, and inventory across the store. From Fresh to Center Store, DSD to eCommerce, Upshop empowers better decisions, faster actions and more connected teams that improve labor efficiency, reducing shrink and driving profitability.

With over 450 retailers and 55,000+ stores globally relying on Upshop to manage mission-critical operations, the impact is evident: In fact, one national grocer utilizing eCommerce order management and fulfillment functionality reported over $14 million in annual savings, in addition to increased basket sizes when using conversational commerce.

To learn more about the Total Store Operations Experience, visit https://upshop.com/, and watch customer testimonials at Upshop Total Store Operations Experience - YouTube.

