Upper Deck and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products Add “Black Adam” Trading Cards to e-Pack®

A New Universe Awakens as Black Adam and the Justice Society become First-ever DC characters integrated onto Upper Deck’s online collecting platform

CARLSBAD, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upper Deck, in collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC, today introduced characters from the new Warner Bros. Pictures epic action film “Black Adam” to Upper Deck’s popular online collecting platform e-Pack®. Fans and collectors can now purchase trading card sets, featuring the film’s dynamic roster of characters with limited-edition packs, dropping on e-Pack® on a weekly basis.





Each pack will include a single card of Black Adam, Hawkman, Cyclone, Doctor Fate or Atom Smasher, along with the chance to find short print cards and super short print cards. During the six-week special product release, collectors who complete the base set – one of each character – and the full variant set will have the opportunity to receive a limited number of achievement cards from Upper Deck as well.

“Adding DC characters to our product portfolio is an exciting accomplishment, as we continue to capture and create more memorable moments for fans and collectors,” said Jason Masherah, president of Upper Deck. “We’re pleased to continue expanding our collaboration with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products and DC to introduce new products and properties. It gives this community just one more reason to regularly check e-Pack and add their favorites to their portfolios.”

For more information about the new ‘Black Adam’ Trading Cards and other products sold by Upper Deck, visit www.UpperDeckEpack.com.

New Line Cinema Presents a Seven Bucks/Flynn Picture Co. Production, A Jaume Collet-Serra Film, “Black Adam,” smashing into theaters and IMAX internationally beginning 19 October 2022, and in North America on October 21, 2022. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About Upper Deck

Upper Deck is a global entertainment company creating trading cards, memorabilia, collectibles, games and online platforms that deliver the experiences collectors crave. Upper Deck has set the unmatched industry standard for quality, authenticity, and innovation and continues to bring generations of fans closer to their favorites with unique and authenticated sports and entertainment product offerings, as well as digital marketplaces like ePack and Collect Forever. The company’s team of collectors pride themselves on creating collectibles that produce invaluable experiences for sports and entertainment’s most dedicated and loyal fans, with a goal to deliver excellence to the community across the most coveted properties to develop memorable moments for collectors of all kinds.

Find more information at www.upperdeckstore.com, www.UpperDeckBlog.com or follow us on Facebook (UpperDeck), Instagram (UpperDeckSports), Twitter (@UpperDeckSports), and YouTube (UDvids).

Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products (WBDGCP), part of Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences, extends the company’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBDGCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on award-winning toy, fashion, home décor and publishing programs inspired by the biggest franchises from Warner Bros.’ film, television, animation, and games studios, HBO, Discovery, DC, Cartoon Network, HGTV, Eurosport, Adult Swim, and more. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, and promotional partnerships, WBDGCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

DC, part of Warner Bros. Discovery, creates iconic characters and enduring stories and is one of the world’s largest publishers of comics and graphic novels. DC’s creative work entertains audiences of every generation around the world with DC’s stories and characters integrated across Warner Bros. Discovery’s film, television, animation, consumer products, home entertainment, games, and themed experiences divisions, and on the DC Universe Infinite digital comic subscription service. Learn more at DC.com.

BLACK ADAM and all related characters and elements © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. (s22)

