Uplight’s Updated Marketplace Solution Outperforms Competition

Updated Marketplace solution drove a 61% improvement in conversion rate, resulting in at least 40% more products sold and 90% more energy savings than other marketplace solutions

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uplight, the technology partner for energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, announced that all of its utility Marketplaces have completed their upgrades to the latest version of its Marketplace solution, delivering Uplight’s industry-leading instant rebates and bundled program enrollments with even higher conversions and customer satisfaction on a secure, stable platform. The latest update brings a host of benefits to utility customers including a mobile-first experience, integrated product comparisons and education, online chat for an expanded channel with customer care and more seamless integration with other utility programs and services.

“Creating a better customer experience is at the heart of what Uplight does because we know it leads to better outcomes for customers and utilities alike, compounds energy savings, and helps to reduce carbon. When we remove common e-commerce barriers and optimize the experience for utility customers’ unique needs and preferences, more customers complete their energy-saving purchases and program enrollments,” said Brad Chen, Business General Manager at Uplight. “For utilities to succeed, they need a turnkey Marketplace they can easily implement and these recent updates make it easier than ever to meet their goals.”

Since Uplight launched the updated Marketplace version last year, the conversion rate has increased by 61% – now exceeding industry averages – resulting in more products sold, more customers enrolled in programs, and higher energy savings. With nearly three in five customers accessing the Marketplace from their mobile phones, Uplight’s mobile-first design resulted in an even higher increase in the conversion rate – nearly 2x higher – among mobile users. Customers are seeing the benefits of the new version with an easier navigation and checkout process that improved on Uplight’s industry leading customer satisfaction, as demonstrated by an increase in the average net promoter score (NPS) of 3 points in just one year to a 72, which is considered ‘very high’ by industry standards.

With the new update, Uplight can set up new Marketplaces for utilities in as little as weeks, not months, which is unheard of in the utility industry due to the complex nature of utility customer data integration. This speed has allowed Uplight to launch four new Marketplaces in four months, while still delivering exceptional sales results. The reduced lead time has also made it easier for utilities to get their online stores up and running before the busiest ecommerce sales of the year – the period between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Uplight has the most comprehensive energy Marketplace in the industry, allowing utilities to improve the customer experience and engagement while meeting a wide range of energy efficiency and program enrollment goals, and uniquely delivering bundled product and program offers. With this easy, seamless customer experience, Uplight delivers at least 40% more products sold and at least 90% more energy savings than other marketplace solutions.

Additionally, Uplight continues to grow its partner ecosystem with the introduction of an industry-first offering of geothermal energy from Dandelion Energy. Dandelion joins other partners focused on driving customers to solar, storage, and home performance offerings directly from the Uplight Marketplace.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

Contacts

Elaine Reddy



720-252-8105



elaine.reddy@uplight.com