Uplight Technology Tapped by Google’s Nest Renew, Expands the Clean Energy Ecosystem for Utilities

Decarbonization efforts accelerated by opening up new channels for utilities to engage and activate their customers.

BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Uplight, the industry leading technology partner for energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, announced its expanded capabilities to support utility connections to clean products and services, including support for Google’s Nest Renew. Nest Renew is a service for compatible Nest thermostats1 that makes it easy for energy consumers to support clean energy, enroll in utility demand response, and engage with time-of-use (TOU) programs. This can help utilities to manage peak demand, enhance reliability and reduce emissions.

Uplight’s open platform now enables utilities to easily and cost effectively surface their offerings through third-party channels to create an enhanced customer experience and accelerate outcomes. These new capabilities continue to expand the ecosystem for utilities, enabling them to leverage different channels to more easily meet customers where they are and scale decarbonization efforts as the number of grid-edge solutions expands exponentially.

Uplight is the most established innovator in the open ecosystem, already offering hundreds of third-party energy savings products through its top performing utility marketplaces and is one of the nation’s leaders in running device-agnostic grid orchestration programs. Uplight is also the only technology provider in the country to successfully bundle ecosystem offerings with multiple utility programs in a consumer-friendly digital experience.

Uplight’s connections to the ecosystem include critical technology to help safeguard utility customer data and privacy, create fast, single-point integrations between many utilities and ecosystem providers, and surface key utility capabilities, like rebates, eligibility verification, program enrollment and grid device orchestration so that more customers can participate.

“Uplight wants to be the open platform of choice for utilities and their growing list of partners to create a better customer experience and improve outcomes. Our utility clients are innovating and seeking new ways to engage with new services and products, like Google’s Nest Renew, that can help them lower carbon, lower costs and improve grid reliability. Uplight provides utilities with safe and smart ways to make this happen,” said Adrian Tuck, CEO of Uplight.

“Achieving the energy sector’s climate goals requires a wide range of strategies, and by partnering with Google on Nest Renew, Uplight provides new opportunities to engage with consumers, offers ways to save energy, and deliver bundled programs that increase program participation in demand response and support for renewable energy,” said Hannah Bascom, Google’s head of energy partnerships.

Utilities and clean energy product and service providers can learn more about Uplight and Nest Renew by visiting Uplight’s blog post and nestrenew.google.com.

1Nest Renew requires the 3rd generation Nest Learning Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, or the newest Nest Thermostat connected to a Google account (sold separately).

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streamlining the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric and gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with its clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

Contacts

Elaine Reddy



elaine.reddy@uplight.com

Caleigh Bourgeois



caleigh.bourgeois@antennagroup.com

513-675-7466