Upland Software Secures 55+ Badges in G2’s Summer 2024 Market Reports

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upland Software, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPLD), a leader in AI-enabled cloud software for digital transformation, today announced that it earned 56 badges in G2’s Summer 2024 market reports across its portfolio of products, up from 44 badges in the Spring 2024 reports. The company’s AI knowledge management solutions, Upland RightAnswers and Upland Panviva, continue to garner numerous badges, while Upland Qvidian, an AI-powered proposal management and response software, increased earned recognitions another quarter in a row. Additional products to receive badges include Upland InGenius, a computer telephony integration solution powering personalized customer service with AI, and Upland InterFAX, a secure, cloud-based fax service, among others.
“AI is at the heart of our solutions, enabling customers to stay ahead of the curve and address business challenges quickly and efficiently,” said Dan Doman, Chief Product Officer at Upland Software. “We put the success of our customers first, continuing to innovate across our broad portfolio and leverage the transformative value of AI while maintaining security standards and minimizing risk. We are proud that the dedication and passion of our team members in driving results for our customers is shown through these G2 recognitions.”
A recent Qvidian reviewer, Keith G. at a mid-market size company, said, “Over the last few years, I’ve been contacted by several competing proposal management software companies with claims of a better product at a better price. In pretty much every case, I’ve found that after a short conversation the software is more expensive and does not have the robust functionality that Qvidian has. If there’s a better (or even similar) product on the market, I haven’t seen it.”
Adestra
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing
InGenius
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Contact Center
- High Performer – Grid Report for Contact Center
InterFAX
- Best Est. ROI – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
- Best Results – Small-Business Results Index for Online Fax
- Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Online Fax
- Leader – Grid Report for Online Fax
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for Online Fax
Panviva
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Enterprise Americas Regional Grid Report for Customer Self-Service
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Knowledge Management
- Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- Leader – Grid Report for Knowledge Management
PSA
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Professional Services Automation
- Leader – Canada Regional Grid Report for Professional Services Automation
Qvidian
- Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for RFP
- Easiest Setup – Mid-Market Implementation Index for RFP
- Highest User Adoption – Mid-Market Implementation Index for RFP
- Leader – Momentum Grid Report for RFP
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Mid-Market Grid Report for RFP
- Leader – Small-Business Grid Report for RFP
- Leader – Grid Report for RFP
- Leader – Enterprise Grid Report for RFP
- Leader – Grid Report for Proposal
- Leader – Momentum Grid Report for Proposal
RightAnswers
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Enterprise Results Index for Contact Center Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Base
- High Performer – Grid Report for Knowledge Management
Second Street
- Best Meets Requirements – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Easiest to Use – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Easiest Admin – Mid-Market Usability Index for Lead Capture
- Best Results – Results Index for Sweepstakes
- Easiest Doing Business With – Relationship Index for Lead Capture
- Easiest Doing Business With – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture
- Best Support – Mid-Market Relationship Index for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Mid-Market Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Mid-Market Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Americas Regional Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Email Marketing
- High Performer – Small-Business Grid Report for Lead Capture
- High Performer – Grid Report for Email Marketing
- Highest User Adoption – Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Grid Report for Sweepstakes
- Leader – Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Leader – Small-Business Americas Regional Grid Report for Lead Capture
- Most Implementable – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Highest User Adoption – Small-Business Implementation Index for Sweepstakes
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Small-Business Results Index for Lead Capture
- Users Most Likely to Recommend – Results Index for Lead Capture
“Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers,” said Sara Rossio, Chief Product Officer at G2. “Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified, and authentic reviews.”
G2 is the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 80 million people annually – including employees at all Fortune 500 companies – use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews.
