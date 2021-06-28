UPL Ltd. Launches New ‘NPP’ Business Unit to Enhance Biosolutions Capacity for Sustainable Agriculture Offering Worldwide

UPL is the largest manufacturer and distributor of biosolutions worldwide.

NPP will focus on UPL’s global biosolutions operations, accounting for 7% of total revenues.

Biosolutions market set to grow to US$10bn by 2025 as consumers demand more sustainable food systems.

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#NPP–UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070), a world leader in sustainable agriculture products and solutions, has announced the launch of ‘NPP’ – Natural Plant Protection – a new global business unit housing UPL’s comprehensive portfolio of natural and biologically derived agricultural inputs and technologies.

NPP will act as a stand-alone brand, consolidating UPL’s existing biosolutions portfolio, network of R&D laboratories and facilities worldwide, which currently accounts for 7% of UPL’s total revenues.

NPP’s global offering will continue to benefit from UPL’s extensive global distribution footprint, drawing on innovation, research and development capabilities, and will be supported by UPL’s unique, proven ability to rapidly bring products to market on a global scale.

NPP’s extensive portfolio will play a vital role addressing farmers’ pain points – including abiotic stress, soil health, residues, and resistance management – in developed and developing agricultural markets alike.

Jai Shroff, Global CEO, UPL Ltd. said:

“For over two decades, UPL has been investing in the development and scaling of biosolutions. The strength of our current portfolio is testament not only to our progressive approach to sustainable agriculture, but also to the dedication of our teams across the world to meeting the innovation and technology needs of farmers, consumers, and the environment. Our OpenAg purpose places collaboration at the heart of progress, and NPP will work across UPL’s global footprint to shape and scale the biological technologies of the future.”

Fabio Torretta, Chief Operating Officer, NPP, UPL Ltd., said:

“NPP can change the world. It has the right capabilities, the right mindset, and the right technical skills and resources to drive a new era of positive, progressive change in agriculture. The biosolutions market is set for double-digit growth to US$10bn by 2025, compared to traditional agrochemicals, which are projected to experience single digit growth. NPP is well positioned to shape a more sustainable food future.”

One of NPP’s greatest strengths will be the company’s ability to cross-pollinate innovation across regions, understanding and learning from the needs of one market to increase the speed and depth of penetration into another market. NPP will be agile in adding products and platforms to its portfolio, creating global partnerships and training programs, contributing to environmental sustainability, farmer resilience, and improving food value chains worldwide.

UPL Ltd. (NSE: UPL & BSE: 512070) is a global provider of sustainable agriculture products & solutions, with annual revenue exceeding $5 billion. We are a purpose-led company. Through OpenAg, UPL is focused on facilitating progress for the entire agricultural value chain. We are building a network that redefines the way an entire industry thinks and works – open to fresh ideas, innovative ways and new answers as we strive towards our mission to make every single food product more sustainable.

As one of the largest agriculture solutions companies worldwide, our robust portfolio consists of biologicals and traditional crop protection solutions with more than 13,600 registrations. We are present in more than 130 countries, represented by more than 10,000 colleagues globally. For more information about our integrated portfolio of solutions across the food value chain including seeds, post-harvest, as well as physical and digital services.

Fabio Toretta will lead NPP as Chief Operating Officer, reporting to Carlos Pellicer, Global Chief Operating Officer, UPL Ltd.

