Upgrade Your Equipment, Elevate Your Business: Cass Commercial Bank Launches New Equipment Finance Division

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Cass Commercial Bank, a solid financial institution with a legacy of 117 years, is excited to announce the launch of its recent Equipment Finance Division. Designed to unlock the potential of capital assets across industries, this new division offers tailored equipment leasing solutions to finance growth, improve capital efficiency, and drive businesses forward.


“Leasing frees up your working capital, allowing you to invest in other critical areas of your business,” said Dwight Erdbruegger, President of Cass Commercial Bank.

Our equipment financing offers a cost-effective way to access vehicles, machinery, and technology, helping you get ahead and stay ahead of the competition. “No two businesses are alike, and neither are their equipment needs. We work closely with you to design flexible, customized solutions that align with your business goals, cash flow, and industry requirements,” added Erdbruegger.

Cass Commercial Bank’s Equipment Finance Division boasts a seamless process and quick turnaround, ensuring minimal paperwork, quick approvals, and efficient solutions to your capital needs. Businesses can acquire the equipment they need without the wait, keeping their operations running smoothly.

Why Work with Cass Equipment Finance?

  • Expertise: Our team takes the time to understand your unique needs and can tailor financing solutions to fit.
  • Flexibility: Choose terms that suit your business’s lifecycle and budget.
  • Competitive Rates: Benefit from competitive rates that add value to your bottom line.
  • Technology Upgrades: Stay ahead with options to upgrade to the latest equipment.
  • Customer-Centric Approach: Your success is our priority, and we’re committed to supporting you every step of the way.

For more information about Cass Commercial Bank’s Equipment Finance Division, please contact: Scott Williams | Vice President, Cass Equipment Finance, Email: SWilliams@cassbank.com.

About Cass Commercial Bank: Cass Commercial Bank, headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, has been serving businesses and communities since 1906. With a focus on personalized service and innovative solutions, Cass Commercial Bank is committed to helping businesses thrive and achieve their financial goals. Learn more about us at https://CassBank.com. Member FDIC and Equal Opportunity Lender.

Darlene Willman

Marketing Coordinator

314.451.4700

