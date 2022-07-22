Upflex Announces Addition of Workplace Experience Leader Michael Casolo as CRO

—Unispace, Cushman & Wakefield and JLL industry veteran joins PropTech startup to drive its next phase of growth—

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Upflex—the premier global provider of hybrid workspace solutions—today announced the appointment of Michael Casolo as Chief Revenue Officer. Casolo is charged with overseeing the startup’s revenue planning, scaling and reporting – guiding the team through its next critical stage of growth.

The appointment comes at a pivotal moment for the fast-growth PropTech company, most recently closing a $30M Series A raise, announcing an exclusive partnership with leading flexible space provider WeWork, and marking plans to expand its key software offering, recruit top talent and expand its network to 30,000 bookable workspaces by 2025.

“ I am extremely pleased to welcome Michael to our team,” said Christophe Garnier, CEO and Co-Founder of Upflex. “ 2022 has been a pivotal year for Upflex. Our latest capital infusion, combined with unwavering demand from our industry’s leading enterprises, flex space providers and brokers for a superior workplace experience, puts us at the forefront of defining the future office. Michael has the deep experience and expertise to empower us to achieve this, and his role here will be invaluable.”

Casolo joins Upflex with over three decades of experience leading, managing, and growing successful sales teams. With a proven record of achievement against strategic business goals, revenue attainment, P&L management, and sales objectives, he is known for building fun, creative, and inclusive cultures and fostering environments where people want to do their best work.

Casolo joins from Unispace, where he served as CRO for nearly two years. In this role, he was responsible for business development, clients solutions and marketing and communications focused on advancing and growing the brand. Prior to Unispace, Casolo acted as the Head of Workplace Environments for Bridgewater Associates, delivering workplace, design and facilities management. Casolo also served as Global President, Client Solutions at Cushman & Wakefield for over three years, leading the global team accountable for developing unique solutions for clients’ evolving enterprise needs. Casolo has held prestigious roles at JLL, The Staubach Company and United Systems Integrators. Casolo is currently a member of the Board of Governors at Fairfield College Preparatory school and is a past global board member of CoreNet Global.

“ I’ve spent nearly three decades of my career building towards the next generation of work at the critical intersection of technology, real estate and culture,” said Casolo. “ The unmatched opportunity to join Christophe and his talented team at Upflex at this notable time in the startup’s trajectory was a no-brainer. Together, we’ll drive an industry evolution.”

About Upflex: Upflex (upflex.com) is a powerful workplace platform bringing together people, places, and data to deliver the right spaces for forward-thinking companies and today’s top talent. Founded in 2018 as a coworking network and booking platform, the company recently raised $30MM in Series A funding, forged a strategic partnership with WeWork, and is expanding its operations in EMEA to strengthen its global network. Today, some of the world’s most widely recognized Fortune 500 companies leverage Upflex’s solutions and space network to power their future-forward flexible workplaces and reduce their environmental footprint.

