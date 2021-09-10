uPerform Joins the Arch Collaborative to Improve the Electronic Health Record Experience

ELKRIDGE, Md.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ArchCollaborative—ANCILE Solutions, the company behind the market-leading Digital Learning Platform uPerform®, announced its membership in the Arch Collaborative, a KLAS® Research initiative. The Arch Collaborative aims to improve the Electronic Health Record (EHR) experience through shared performance data and collaboration among providers, vendors, and industry leaders.

uPerform is used by large healthcare systems to address the difficulties traditional training and ongoing support pose to hospitals, including high training costs, EHR utilization issues, and low clinician satisfaction. Role-based in-application learning at the point of care improves onboarding, reduces frustration and time spent in the EHR, and decreases time in training so clinicians can spend more time on what matters most – patient care. Education teams benefit from a full learning content development, management, and distribution platform that increases operational efficiency and reduces training costs.

The Arch Collaborative membership grants ANCILE access to benchmark data and unbiased, thorough research from provider organizations and end-users, further enhancing ANCILE’s ability to develop more effective EHR training solutions, helping clinicians master the software, and improving overall satisfaction with the system.

“The uPerform team is committed to the success of the EHR by helping health systems improve useability, manage change, deliver one-on-one clinician training, and make large-scale improvements to their EHR training and support,” says Bobby Zarr, Senior Director of Healthcare at ANCILE. “We are excited to have the opportunity to work with the Arch Collaborative framework to create more effective training strategies.”

About ANCILE Solutions

ANCILE Solutions, Inc. is the creator of uPerform®, a digital learning platform that drives user adoption of the world’s leading healthcare and business applications. Chosen by over half of the Fortune 100 and leading healthcare systems in the US and Europe, uPerform helps organizations realize the full value of their EHR, HCM, and ERP software by boosting proficiency, driving adoption, and reducing screen time. uPerform provides a digital approach to software enablement, from onboarding to performance support, application training is simplified and centralized on the platform. Learn more at https://www.ancile.com/.

About KLAS Research

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world’s healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at https://klasresearch.com/.

