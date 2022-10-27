UPDATED TIME: Unity Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results Webcast

<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unity (NYSE: U) announced today it has updated the time of its third quarter 2022 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, November 9, 2022, with a webcast to follow. It will now take place at 3 p.m. PT/6 p.m. ET. The webcast can be accessed at investors.unity.com along with the company’s earnings press release. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Investor Relations website.

About Unity Software Inc. (Unity)

Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers and architects to automotive designers, filmmakers, and more, use Unity to make their creations come to life. Unity’s platform provides a comprehensive set of software solutions to create, operate and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. For more information, please visit www.unity.com.

Unity uses its website (investors.unity.com), filings with the SEC, press releases, public conference calls, and public webcasts as means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Source: Unity

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Richard Davis

ir@unity3d.com

Media Relations:

Ryan Wallace

ryan.wallace@unity3d.com

