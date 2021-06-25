UPDATE 10 – Notice Regarding the Semiconductor Manufacturing Factory (Naka Factory) Fire: Production Capacity Recovery Status

TOKYO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Renesas Electronics Corporation (TSE:6723), a premier supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, today announced an update regarding production capacity recovery following the occurrence of a fire on March 19, 2021 at part of the processes in the N3 Building (300mm line) of Naka Factory.

The start-up of all necessary manufacturing equipment to recover pre-fire production capacity of the N3 Building, which resumed operation on April 17, has been completed. As a result, the production level of the N3 Building has returned to 100% of the pre-fire level as of the evening of June 24. In addition, alternative production is contributing to Renesas’ manufacturing as planned.

The shipment level of the products manufactured in the N3 Building is expected to return to pre-fire level around the third week of July. However, this shipment level refers to that of the N3 Building as a whole. Therefore, the recovery timing of the shipment level may vary from product to product.

Renesas will continue to strive for the safety of the community and, with the support of the fire department and the police as well as the relevant authorities, we will work to prevent a reoccurrence.

