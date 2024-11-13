Unwrap Millions of Deals During Amazon’s Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday Deal Events Running November 21 through December 2

Explore some of Amazon’s best holiday deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, toys, beauty, and fashion, and exciting deals across top brands like Coach, Kiehl’s, LEGO, Sony, and Youth to the People

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) today announced Black Friday Week and Cyber Monday deal events, kicking off November 21 at 12:01 a.m. PST through December 2. Customers can shop millions of deals across more than 35 categories, including electronics, home, beauty, and fashion from popular brands like Sonos, Staub, Supergoop!, and Levi’s. Customers can also shop deals on some of the hottest toys of the season including from brands like Squishmallows, Furby, and Tonies; holiday must-haves like matching pajamas and festive apparel starting at $6; and wardrobe staples with up to 40% off on Amazon Essentials outerwear. With new deals dropping daily, Amazon encourages customers to come back and shop often to discover some of the most exciting deals of the gifting season. Not a Prime member yet? It’s not too late to get the gift of Prime. Prime members can complete their holiday shopping while enjoying unlimited fast, free delivery including more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping in the U.S., and tens of millions of the most popular items available with Same-Day or One-Day Delivery. To stay up-to-date on the latest deals, visit amazon.com/blackfriday and amazon.com/cybermonday.









AI Makes Holiday Shopping Even Easier

Amazon makes the holiday shopping experience faster and easier with innovative AI features, helping customers quickly find the right gifts this holiday season. Rufus, Amazon’s generative AI-powered conversational shopping assistant, can help customers find deals and tailored gifts. AI Shopping Guides help customers gain confidence in their gift selections by consolidating helpful information about products–like key factors to consider and explanations of terminology–with Amazon’s broad selection, helping customers research and shop seamlessly. To simplify the shopping experience further, customers can utilize Amazon Lens, a visual shopping tool found in the search bar, that can identify products through a photo, screenshot, or barcode scan and suggest similar items available on Amazon. Additionally, the Find-on-Amazon feature allows customers to easily locate similar products while scrolling online by tapping the Share button and selecting “Find products on Amazon.”

Find the Perfect Gift

Unwrap a new way to shop this holiday season with Amazon’s Virtual Holiday Shop. Step into the festive 3D immersive experience, where over 300 of the season’s most coveted gifts and toys await discovery, on display as if they were in a physical store. With cheerful music, holiday decorations, and fun animations, the shop inspires customers to discover unique items, browse premium products, and add all of their new favorite finds directly to their cart and then check out as usual. Customers can also find a giftable selection of inspiring toys, games, and activity kits including trending products from our seasonal Holiday Kids Gift Book in the new Virtual Toy Shop. In addition, the Holiday Shop offers a one-stop destination for finding the perfect gift for every occasion, including the Top 100+ Gifts, hosting must-haves, and the option to shop by theme and price point with most-loved gifts under $10, and stocking stuffers under $10. For gifting inspiration, customers can shop deal curations handpicked by popular influencers like Angel Reese, Suni Lee, Alix Earle, Katie Fang, and Monet McMichael.

“The holidays are a time to gather with loved ones, make memories, and create traditions,” said Carmen Nestares Pleguezuelo, vice president of North America Marketing & Prime Tech at Amazon. “At Amazon, we want to make holiday shopping as convenient and easy as possible, so you can focus on what matters most, spending time with family and friends. With exciting deals and vast selection spanning millions of items, you can save big whether you’re decorating your home, entertaining guests, trying out seasonal recipes, or finding the perfect gifts for everyone on your list.”

New Deals Every Day

Don’t wait until November 29: Black Friday Week starts November 21, with new deals dropping every day. New this year, Amazon will launch themed daily deal drops, featuring some of the lowest prices of the year so far on Amazon on select products from top brands. Customers can shop deep discounts across electronics, home, and kitchen from top brands like Beats, Sony, Ninja, and YETI. Deals are available for a limited time only, while supplies last. Customers are encouraged to check back daily for new deals and can sign up to get a reminder so they don’t miss out.

Black Friday Week Deals

The holidays are officially here with the best Black Friday deals. From November 21 through November 29, customers can save big across categories at amazon.com/blackfriday. A preview of the hottest deals include:

Save up to 55% on select Amazon devices including Echo Pop, Echo Buds, Echo Dot (5th Gen), eero mesh wifi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series, Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series, Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring Indoor Cam, Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera, Fire HD 8 tablet, the new Kindle, and new Kindle Paperwhite

wifi systems, Amazon Fire TV 50″ 4-Series, Amazon Fire TV 55″ Omni QLED Series, Ring Battery Doorbell, Ring Indoor Cam, Blink Video Doorbell + Mini Camera, Fire HD 8 tablet, the new Kindle, and new Kindle Paperwhite Save up to 50% on select toys, apparel, and home from Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars

Save up to 50% on Christmas trees from National Tree Company and Puleo

Save up to 50% on serums from TruSkin and eye masks from grace+stella

Save up to 50% on denim for the family from Levi’s and apparel from OROLAY

Save up to 50% on select headphones and earbuds from Beats

Save up to 50% on select vacuums from iRobot, roborock, and Shark

Save up to 45% on select laptops from HP, Lenovo, and ACER

Save up to 45% on select kitchen appliances from Cuisinart, Nutribullet, and KitchenAid

Save up to 40% on outerwear from Amazon Essentials, up to 25% on kitchen products from Amazon Basics, and up to 20% on home products from Amazon Basics

Save up to 40% on holiday favorites from Hallmark, American Greetings, and Lenox

Save up to 40% on select toys from Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, and Barbie

Save up to 40% on Samsung Galaxy Buds

Save up to 40% on vacuums and air purifiers from Dyson and up to 20% on Dyson hair appliances

Save up to 40% on fragrance favorites from Ralph Lauren, Vera Wang, Nautica, philosophy, and–newly launched on Amazon–Armani Beauty

Save up to 35% on fire pits from Solo Stove

Save up to 30% on select coffee and espresso machines from Nespresso, Breville, and De’Longhi

Save up to 30% on New Balance

Save up to 30% on select skin care products from Clinique, Cetaphil, L’Occitane, and MARIO BADESCU

Save up to 25% on select styles from Shopbop

Save on Thanksgiving with Amazon Fresh’s selection of turkey, sides, and desserts— feed 6 for less than $5 per person, plus extra savings for Prime members. Shop in-store or online, pickup or same-day delivery—all made even easier with our new grocery subscription service.

6 for less than $5 per person, plus extra savings for Prime members. Shop in-store or online, pickup or same-day delivery—all made even easier with our new grocery subscription service. Save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. on an ongoing basis, potentially saving members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations*–exclusive to Prime members. Starting November 20 through December 2, Prime members can enjoy an additional 1.5x savings for a total $0.25 per gallon on their next two fill-ups. To activate the offer and enjoy these fuel savings, all members need is a Prime membership and a free earnify account with bp. Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started.

gas stations across the U.S. on an ongoing basis, potentially saving members on average nearly $70 per year on gas if purchasing at qualifying locations*–exclusive to Prime members. Starting November 20 through December 2, Prime members can enjoy an additional 1.5x savings for a total $0.25 per gallon on their next two fill-ups. To activate the offer and enjoy these fuel savings, all members need is a Prime membership and a free earnify account with bp. Prime members can visit amazon.com/fuelsavings to learn more and get started. Save on travel with up to 25% on eligible stays at Hyatt, up to $900 on rooms from Carnival, and up to 20% on Viator travel experiences. Find one-way flights under $100 from American Airlines. Plus, Amazon customers can save up to 30% on Avis car rental rates plus earn 15% back in an Amazon.com gift card if they Reserve on Amazon (terms apply).

Cyber Monday Deals

The Thanksgiving festivities may be over, but the holiday savings continue. Amazon’s Cyber Monday event kicks off with millions of deals on November 29 and runs through December 2 at amazon.com/cybermonday. A preview of top deals include:

Save up to 55% on select mattresses from Zinus

Save up to 50% on COSRX snail mucin and gift sets

Save up to 50% on JBL headphones

Save up to 50% on Play-Doh, Hasbro Gaming, and Nerf

Save up to 50% on select security cameras from Eufy

Save up to 50% on premium beauty products including Lancôme, IT Cosmetics, Ralph Lauren, Mugler, and Viktor & Rolf

Save up to 45% on select cookware from Le Creuset and Staub

Save up to 45% on select golf gear from Callaway and cold-weather apparel from Lands’ End

Save up to 40% on Joola pickleball and table tennis products

Save up to 40% on kitchen appliances from Ninja, Keurig, and GE Profile

Save up to 40% on select vacuums from Bissell and Tineco

Save up to 35% on sets from LEGO, MAGNA-TILES, and Playmobil

Save up to 30% on select products from Grande Cosmetics

Save up to 30% on hair care and accessories from Olaplex, Kerastase, Moroccanoil, COLOR WOW, and Kitsch

Save up to 30% on Theragun products

Save 30% on select luxury skincare products from Kiehl’s and Elemis

Save up to 30% on Victoria’s Secret selection

Save up to 30% on poppi prebiotic sodas

Save 20% on select fragrance, skincare, and haircare products from Sol de Janeiro

Save up to 20% on Stanley drinkware

Save on small business products including up to 50% on select candles from Hemlock Park, up to 30% off on men’s apparel from True Classic, up to 20% on suitcases from Take OFF Luggage, and up to 20% on beauty and makeup products from Saltair, Starface World, and Ami Cole.

Save on travel with up to 40% on Hilton, Conrad, and Crockfords hotel rooms and suites at Resorts World Las Vegas, plan your next visit to Florida with up to 20% on hotels, and shop Delta’s limited-time only Cyber Monday event deals (valid 12/2-12/4). Plus, get 50% off all cruises plus the all-new More At Sea package from Norwegian Cruise Line (terms apply).

Explore Deals from Top Brands During Black Friday Football on Prime Video

Sports enthusiasts can watch the Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Las Vegas Raiders in the NFL Black Friday Football game on November 29, with coverage kicking off at 10:30 a.m. PST, exclusively on Prime Video. While tuning in, customers can shop exciting deals across fan favorite categories like toys, electronics, and apparel and custom NFL apparel designed by Amazon Creators Olivia Culpo, Rachel Crosby, Tayshia Adams, Darcy McQueeny, and Brittany Mahomes; all while enjoying a great new tradition on the national sports calendar.

Celebrate Small Businesses and Save This Season

This holiday season, Amazon makes it easy to shop and discover exciting deals and unique gift ideas from small businesses at amazon.com/smallbusinessdeals – including from Black-owned, woman-owned, and military family-owned businesses. More than 60% of sales in Amazon’s store are from independent sellers—most of which are small and medium-sized businesses—providing a vast selection of amazing products, great prices, and convenience for consumers this season and throughout the year. Customers can browse a curated selection of small business products, including fashion, beauty, electronics, home & kitchen, and toys by shopping the small business store in Amazon’s Holiday Shop and by looking out for the Small Business badge.

As we celebrate the 10th anniversary of partnering with Oprah’s Favorite Things, the holiday gift list once again features incredible items from small and underserved businesses with curated items available for purchase in the Oprah’s Favorite Things gift guide exclusively in Amazon’s store at amazon.com/oprah.

Enjoy Fast, Free Delivery All Year Long with Prime

U.S. Prime members can enjoy more than 300 million items available with free Prime shipping and tens of millions of the most popular items available with free Same-Day or One-Day Delivery, which is currently available in more than 120 U.S. metro areas. Prime members can use Amazon Day to select a designated day of the week to conveniently receive their packages – which is a great way to combine multiple orders into fewer deliveries. In 2024, customer adoption of Amazon Day has, on average, resulted in 20% fewer boxes and in lower carbon emissions compared to other Amazon delivery options. Customers will also have the added convenience of being able to choose how and where those items arrive—whether at home, work, or places you frequent with Amazon’s network of more than 25,000 package pick-up locations.

