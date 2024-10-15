unWired Broadband Announces Appointment of Matt Murphy as Chief Executive Officer

FRESNO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#O2Investment–O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce unWired Broadband (www.getunwired.com), the largest independent broadband and managed service provider in the Central Valley of California, appointed Matt Murphy as its Chief Executive Officer.





Mr. Murphy is an industry veteran with more than 25 years of experience in the telecommunications and private equity space. Most recently, he served as Co-Founder & Partner of Astra Capital Management, a US-based private equity firm focused on acquiring and transforming communications and technology companies. Prior to his tenure in private equity, Mr. Murphy held several high-ranking executive roles at large, sponsor-backed telecommunication companies, Grande Communications and Atlantic Broadband. In his operational roles, Mr. Murphy assisted in the growth and successful exit of those companies. Mr. Murphy boasts a successful track record of implementing strategic initiatives, both organically and through M&A, facilitating long-term, sustainable growth.

Mr. Murphy commented, “I am excited to join a strong management team that is known for its long history as the best internet provider in the Central Valley with superior customer service and with recent investments in state-of-the-art network upgrades, unWired can offer the fastest speeds throughout their network.”

Founder of unWired, Pete Sorensen, stated, “The appointment of Matt Murphy marks a new chapter in unWired’s evolution. Bringing on a talented individual like Matt provides additional firepower to assist in unWired’s growth plans. I am excited to work alongside Matt as we continue to grow unWired.”

Jimmy Frye at O2 commented, “We are thrilled to welcome Matt to the unWired team. His track record of leading and growing businesses in telecommunications is impressive, and we think his experience will translate well as the company expands broadband services throughout the Central Valley.”

About unWired



Founded in 2003, unWired is a leading fiber and fixed wireless internet service provider. Covering over 18,000 square miles with a network of approximately 215 towers, the company provides carrier-grade internet service to almost 30,000 customers. unWired is actively building a fiber-to-the-home network throughout its current network to bolster its infrastructure and better serve their customers. The company delivers fast, reliable fiber and wireless internet with guaranteed speeds to almost any location in the Central Valley. In addition to its residential offering unWired provides a full suite of connectivity, voice, and cloud services to commercial customers across its service areas. unWired is headquartered in Fresno, California. Additional information is available at www.getunwired.com.

About O2 Investment Partners



O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to invest in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.

