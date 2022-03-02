Untapped Media Inc., Commercial Photography Studio, Expands into the Pacific Northwest

ASHLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#beveragephotographer—Untapped Media, Inc., a commercial photography studio specializing in product, food, wine and spirits, is expanding operations into the Pacific Northwest and will offer services throughout Southern Oregon’s Rogue Valley Wine Country, Willamette Valley, Bend, Portland, Seattle and beyond.





Specializing in bottle photography, owner Megan Steffen has worked with an array of beverage brands, including Domaine Carneros, 3 Badge Beverage, Flora Springs Winery, Kendall-Jackson, JAM Cellars, Patz & Hall, Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars, Conn Creek Winery and many others throughout California’s wine regions.

As a visual storyteller with 15+ years of experience in photography, marketing and communications. Megan started Untapped Media Inc. in 2014 to help companies craft their brand story using high quality, cohesive imagery. Her work has been published in various industry publications and is used by her clients across their marketing channels.

About: Untapped Media Inc. works with brands to create an asset library of branded stock photography. Untapped Media also provides photography content for other sectors such as cannabis, industrial, restaurants. Visit our portfolio of drinks, food, product and places to book a shoot. Learn about remote photo shoots to see if they are right for your company. Connect with Untapped Media Inc. on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, Pinterest and LinkedIn at @untappedmediaco.

