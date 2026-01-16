Unstructured Awarded $1 Million DAF DTO Contract to Deliver AI Data Layer for Scalable, Cost-Controlled GenAI at the Tactical Edge

SACRAMENTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unstructured announced today it has been awarded a $1 million contract by the Department of the Air Force (DAF) Digital Transformation Office (DTO) to develop a robust, vendor-agnostic data foundation for generative AI applications across the DAF. The scope of work will focus on enabling the US Air Force to deploy secure, high-performing Generative AI solutions—such as those used in operational planning and decision support—while promoting full data ownership and cost control.

The DAF and broader Department of War (DOW) require an efficient, scalable way to prepare their vast and complex multimodal data for next-generation AI systems, including Large Language Model (LLM) applications and autonomous agents. Current solutions often rely on bespoke data pipelines that are slow, expensive, and lead to proprietary vendor lock-in.

Through this contract, Unstructured will focus on building an intelligent data layer that overcomes these challenges. A core objective is intelligent model routing—developing capabilities that automatically analyze file components (text, diagrams, schematics) and direct them to the optimal model or processing pipeline. This dynamic approach controls computational costs by routing data to the least computationally expensive model needed, while guaranteeing accuracy and performance.

The project will also focus on optimizing model performance for DOW environments to streamline the transformation of data for efficiency and accuracy. By assessing model tradeoffs, Unstructured will significantly reduce the computational load and processing time required for data preparation, promoting resource efficiency.

The solution is designed to operate across all mission environments, from managed clouds to Denied, Disrupted, Intermittent, and Limited (DDIL) tactical settings. By optimizing the use of available resources, Unstructured will enable the deployment of Generative AI solutions reliably on edge devices in resource-constrained operational areas, extending the reach of advanced AI to the warfighter.

"The greatest challenge to operationalizing GenAI across the DOW isn't the model—it's the data," said Brian Raymond, CEO of Unstructured. "Our work with DAF DTO will establish the foundational data layer that allows the Air Force and the entire Joint Force to deploy GenAI at speed, maintain absolute control over their sensitive data, and intelligently manage costs by using the right model for the right task."

About Unstructured

Unstructured is a leader in enabling scalable, mission-ready generative AI applications. The company provides advanced data preparation and orchestration solutions for multimodal data, creating a robust, AI-ready data layer that automates costly, time-consuming data engineering processes. Designed with open standards, Unstructured avoids vendor lock-in and delivers the generative AI-ready data layer required for the agentic future.

Media Contact:

Stefanie Segar

stefanie@unstructured.io