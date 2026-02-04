Unstructured Achieves IL5 Authority to Operate

IL5 authorization enables secure deployment of AI-ready data pipelines for warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise missions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Unstructured today announced it has achieved an Authority to Operate (ATO) at Impact Level 5 (IL5), enabling the secure deployment of its AI-ready data platform in support of missions handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). The authorization was achieved through Second Front Systems' (2F) Game Warden platform, marking a significant milestone in Unstructured’s ability to support operational artificial intelligence initiatives across defense environments.

IL5 authorization allows Unstructured to operate in environments requiring advanced security controls, enabling teams to transform complex, unstructured data into AI-ready inputs for autonomous agentic systems, retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) and chatbot applications, and other generative AI workloads. This milestone supports the transition of AI capabilities from experimentation into mission use by providing a secure, production-ready data foundation.

This milestone aligns with the Artificial Intelligence Strategy for the Department of War, which calls for pace-setting projects across warfighting, intelligence, and enterprise missions, anchored in secure and trusted data. Unstructured’s IL5 authorization directly enables this strategy by allowing AI-ready data pipelines to operate in environments handling Controlled Unclassified Information. By reducing the friction required to deploy secure data infrastructure for AI systems, Unstructured supports faster transition from experimentation to mission use across the Department.

“Achieving Authority to Operate at IL-5 represents a critical step in making generative AI operational at scale,” said Brian Raymond, CEO of Unstructured. “Unstructured provides a foundational GenAI-ready data layer for mission-ready artificial intelligence, allowing teams to focus on applying AI to real-world problems rather than building and maintaining bespoke data infrastructure.”

Second Front’s Game Warden is a purpose-built, fully authorized platform that provides a hardened, compliant environment for deploying commercial software into regulated government networks. By leveraging Game Warden, Unstructured was able to meet stringent security requirements while maintaining an open, extensible architecture that integrates seamlessly with existing systems and workflows.

This IL5 authorization builds on Unstructured’s recent FedRAMP High authorization, reinforcing the company’s role as a foundational provider of data layer infrastructure for military and government users.

About Unstructured

Unstructured is a leader in enabling scalable, mission-ready generative AI applications. The company provides advanced data preparation and orchestration solutions for multimodal data, creating a robust, AI-ready data layer that automates costly, time-consuming data engineering processes. Designed with open standards, Unstructured avoids vendor lock-in and delivers the generative AI-ready data layer required for the agentic future.

To learn more or deploy Unstructured at IL5, contact inquiries@unstructuredgov.io.

Media Contact:

Stefanie Segar

stefanie@unstructured.io