Unravel Data CEO Kunal Agarwal to Deliver Keynote at Upcoming Data Teams Summit

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unravel Data, the first DataOps observability platform built to meet the needs of modern data teams, today announced that CEO and co-founder Kunal Agarwal will deliver the keynote in the upcoming virtual Data Teams Summit 2023, which will take place on Jan. 25, 2023.

Great data outcomes depend on successful data teams. Every day, data teams deal with hundreds of different problems arising from the volume, velocity, variety—and complexity—of the modern data stack. In his keynote, Winning Strategies to Unleash Your Data Team, Agarwal discusses best practices and winning strategies about what works (and what doesn’t) to help data teams tackle the top day-to-day challenges and unleash innovation. Agarwal will be joined by Sanjeev Mohan, principal, SanjMo and Benjamin Rogojan, owner & data consultant, Seattle Data Guy at the keynote.

Clinton Ford, director of product marketing for Unravel, is also presenting at the event and will speak to how a FinOps approach empowers DataOps and business teams to collaboratively achieve shared business goals. In the session Maximize Business Results with FinOps, Ford, along with Thiago Gil, FinOps Foundation ambassador, will address how organizations can apply the FinOps framework to get the biggest return on their modern data stack investments.

To learn more about how Unravel is leading the DataOps observability space, visit the new library of demonstration videos. To register for the Data Teams Summit, visit https://datateamssummit.com/#register3.

Unravel Data radically transforms the way businesses understand and optimize the performance and cost of their modern data applications – and the complex data pipelines that power those applications. Providing a unified view across the entire data stack, Unravel’s market-leading DataOps observability platform leverages AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics to provide modern data teams with the actionable recommendations they need to turn data into insights. Some of the world’s most recognized brands like Adobe, 84.51˚ (a Kroger company), and Deutsche Bank rely on Unravel Data to unlock data-driven insights and deliver new innovations to market. To learn more, visit www.unraveldata.com.

