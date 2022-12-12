Unosquare Acquires Airship in Birmingham, Alabama

PORTLAND, Ore.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Unosquare, one of the largest independent nearshore digital engineering companies, announces its acquisition of Alabama-based Airship, a leading provider of custom software and mobile applications for organizations of all sizes. Unosquare continues to expand globally with over 1,000 delivery professionals and operations across three continents.

The acquisition is a key part of Unosquare’s strategy to provide its clients with the highest quality nearshore and onshore delivery of digital transformation and product engineering services. Airship adds more onshore delivery capability along with vertical specialization to Unosquare’s suite of digital services offered.

“ The acquisition of Airship further cements our ability to provide high-quality onshore delivery,” said Giancarlo Di Vece, Unosquare CEO. “ We will continue investing in our clients’ needs and partnering with them through all phases of their digital journeys. We are excited about the team at Airship, the capabilities they offer and how they complement our vision.”

The Airship acquisition is the latest successful US-based transaction for Unosquare. This follows upon the onshore addition of Catalyst UX’, a user experience design company based in Silicon Valley, in October of this year.

“ Unosquare’s team continues to demonstrate a unique ability to partner with great founders and their teams,” said Mario R. Masrieh, Principal at Trivest Partners. “ This acquisition follows upon Unosquare’s strategic planning efforts to bolster the company’s impressive nearshore delivery with additional US based talent.”

Airship’s focus on digital solution exploration and discovery grounds their work with a focus on their client’s goals, ensures a partnership is a good fit and leads to lasting value. This meshes with Unosquare’s track record of forming long-lasting client partnerships creating stable workstreams.

“ We are extremely excited to be joining the Unosquare team,” says Trent Kocurek, Airship CEO. “ Not only will we continue to deliver the value and experiences that our clients expect from us, we now have the opportunity to bring a myriad of additional offerings to the market that will increase our ability to serve and create transformational change.”

About Unosquare, LLC (Unosquare):

Unosquare is a global digital engineering company providing full-cycle digital transformation services, both nearshore and onshore, from delivery centers in the U.S., Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and the United Kingdom. Since 2009, Unosquare has partnered with leading companies in the healthcare and banking and financial services industries to deliver business-critical enterprise, mobile and cloud-based software development services.

For more information, visit https://www.unosquare.com/

About Airship, LLC (Airship):

Airship is a leading product development firm that helps organizations bring ideas to fruition and capitalize on technology opportunities. Our client lifecycle focuses on identifying core business problems designing and developing accessible software that solves those needs. Our team of product managers, engineers, designers, researchers, and QA analysts help our clients realize their goals while increasing the likelihood of success through our intentional research and validation practices.

For more information, visit https://teamairship.com/

About Trivest Partners LP (Trivest):

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 400 investments, totaling approximately $7 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 65 professionals. Trivest has been named to Inc. Magazine’s list of the top founder-friendly private equity firms in four consecutive years — every year since the list’s inception.

To learn more, visit https://www.trivest.com/.

Contacts

Unosquare:

Adam Lynch, Chief of Staff



adam.lynch@unosquare.com