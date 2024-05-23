University of Phoenix Vice President of Analytics Avinash Tripathi Named 7th Most Influential Leader in Data in the U.S. by DataIQ 100

Award recipient Tripathi joined an esteemed group of data analytics leaders and artificial intelligence experts to deliver keynote address at DataIQ 100 Summit in Miami

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix is pleased to announce that Avinash Tripathi, vice president of analytics, has been named the 7th most influential person in data in the U.S. by DataIQ at the 2024 DataIQ 100 U.S. event on May 20 in Miami, Florida.





The DataIQ 100 presents the leading minds in data and analytics across the U.S. – the first and only fully curated power list of the most influential data and analytics practitioners. The DataIQ 100 identifies data’s who’s who, following the rise of chief data officers, chief analytics officers, senior data leaders, and key service providers. Inclusion in the DataIQ 100 U.S. demonstrates peer-reviewed organizational and individual achievements that provide a legacy for future talent to follow.

“I am truly honored and humbled by the recognition. This journey reflects almost 20 years of analytics practice for me, from the days when analytics wasn’t even a function to the day it had a seat in the boardroom. It’s also an honor and sheer privilege to be in the top 10 alongside the world’s top brands’ terrific data leaders, experts, and thought leaders who are shaping the data economy and culture,” shares Tripathi. “Prioritizing a data-driven student approach is crucial in the education sector, given the heightened competition, economic uncertainties, and evolving student demographics that influence changing student needs.”

DataIQ is a trusted global collaboration and intelligence platform for data leaders. Since 2014, DataIQ has been tracking the rise of chief data officers, chief analytics officers, data scientists, and data governance experts. Inclusion in the DataIQ 100 is a notable badge of honor by the individuals selected.

“DataIQ is a global collaboration platform for data leaders, and no one embodies collaboration like Avinash. In addition to shaping a data-driven decision-making culture, he harnesses advanced analytics and real-time data to effectively deliver disruptive transformation to the changing needs of the industry,” shares Susan Feigenbaum, SVP, North America, DataIQ. “He does all this while working tirelessly to foster data literacy as the workplace rapidly evolves, and I celebrate his well-deserved place in the DataIQ 100’s Top 10!”

The event featured Tripathi as both a keynote speaker and panelist, sharing valuable insights on data storytelling and delivering value at scale with Gen AI. Tripathi discussed “Telling the Data Story: Absorbing Complexities and Delivering Simplicity,” emphasizing the vital role of data storytelling in decision-making. He highlighted how effective data storytelling can significantly impact a business and addressed the challenges of interpreting data and data stories at the leadership level. Tripathi stressed the importance of upskilling and reskilling to bridge the talent gap, believing that talent, not tools, has the greatest impact on a data-driven culture.

Tripathi leads the analytics team at University of Phoenix, establishing the strategy and vision and providing operational support for the delivery of information and analytics platforms and solutions to key stakeholders. He has over 20 years of experience with a strong emphasis on the design, analysis, development, and implementation of advanced analytics, data science, and AI solutions in the education, insurance, and financial industries. Tripathi is highly respected for his expertise in data storytelling. He has guided top executives on the importance of incorporating data storytelling into analytics-driven initiatives and the crucial role analysts play within data-focused organizations.

Tripathi is a keynote speaker at conferences and events across industries, including education, and an active contributor of articles and insights through industry publications. Tripathi completed his master’s in business economics and statistics at Southern Illinois University.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper



University of Phoenix



sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu