University of Phoenix Professional Development Leads Chief Learning Officer (CLO) Webinar on Leveraging Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Scenario-Based Learning for Employee Upskilling

October 16 webinar led by Dr. Molly Gonzales provides guidance on impactful workplace learning through AI advancements and innovation

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix Professional Development is pleased to lead a Chief Learning Officer (CLO) webinar for workplace leaders on how to support impactful workplace learning through artificial intelligence (AI) and scenario-based learning. The webinar, “AI and Scenario-Based Learning: Upskilling for Workforce Adaptability,” will be led by Dr. Molly Gonzales, M.Ed., Ed.D. Director of Educational Programs Development for University of Phoenix, on Wednesday, October 16, 2:00pm ET.


In today’s rapidly evolving job market AI and scenario-based learning represent the future of workforce development, offering personalized, engaging learning experiences that help employees meet the challenges of tomorrow. A recent survey on artificial intelligence (AI) in higher education and the workplace found that nearly 3 in 5 U.S. adults believe AI tools should be leveraged in workplace (59%) and more than 3 in 5 adults (63%) say they are interested in reading, hearing, or seeing information on the topic of AI.

“AI is not just a buzzword—it’s reshaping the way we approach employee development,” shares Gonzales. “Our session will explore practical applications that allow companies to deliver personalized learning experiences that boost engagement and provide participants with the knowledge they need to help build an adaptable, future-ready workforce.”

Intended to benefit business operations in learning and talent development, the event will offer the opportunity for leaders to tackle enhanced employee performance, efficiencies in training scaling, talent attraction and retention, and gain a competitive edge with data-driven insights.

In the webinar, learners will:

  • Gain a deeper understanding of how to leverage AI and scenario-based learning to upskill their workforce.
  • Learn how AI video assessments, confidence-based assessments, and real-world learning applications boost employee development.
  • Explore how skills taxonomy analysis, personalized learning pathways, and AI-powered skills inference can help future-proof your team.

Professional Development skill modules are available online through University of Phoenix’s innovative learning platform, allowing busy working adult learners to access the training conveniently and at their own pace. Participants will receive certificates of completion from University of Phoenix.

Register for the webinar here.

Learn more here about Professional Development online training at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix innovates to help working adults enhance their careers and develop skills in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, skills-mapped curriculum for our bachelor’s and master’s degree programs and a Career Services for Life® commitment help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu/blog.html.

