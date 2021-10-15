University of Phoenix Launches Online Virtual Student Union

Online portal provides centralized hub of student resources

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#adultlearners—University of Phoenix has launched a new Virtual Student Union as a centralized hub for students to locate resources on the homepage of their online portal. Students can utilize this exciting new tool for a more convenient experience and quick access to resources along their academic journey.

Focused on convenience and accessibility, the Virtual Student Union is available through students’ MyPhoenixTM online portal, where each student sees personalized options based on their program enrollment and engagement with services.

“The Virtual Student Union was created as an environment prioritizing, supporting, and enhancing the student experience,” stated Mari Lopez, vice president of Student Support and Special Services. “Our students are most often working adults with many other life commitments. This Virtual Student Union is one more option for them to quickly navigate to the resources they need in the moment they have to access it.”

The Virtual Student Union is another engagement point for University of Phoenix students to identify a resource most relevant to their current need. This online resource has a user-friendly interface with simple tiles and menu headers intended to offer quick navigation to needed support.

Five categories guide students to a resource or service point:

Academics section reviewing learning resources, policies and procedures, and graduation information. Involvement provides resources related to Student Organizations, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and University events. Support Services is an access point to student accommodations, the Life Resource Center, and key support contacts a student may need along their journey. The Career Services section has resources for career planning, advising, resume building, interview prep, networking – all part of the Career Services for Life® commitment. Alumni Resources is designed to support alumni students with information on resources they may need after graduation such as continued career support, benefits, network, and how to stay involved.

The Virtual Student Union is accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week, year-round and is home to the Life Resource Center, the University’s access point for students seeking a range of services and content to support mental and physical well-being. Visitors can learn more about the Life Resource Center, and students can log in at https://www.phoenix.edu/students/how-it-works/student_experience/life-resource-center.html.

