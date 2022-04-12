University of Phoenix Launches New Online Master’s in Counseling for California Residents

New California based program offers degree path aligned to state licensing educational requirements

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has launched a new online Master of Science in Counseling with a Marriage, Family and Child Therapy specialization for California residents (MSC/MFCT). The MSC program provides the required knowledge and skills for students to become competent and ethical counseling practitioners, and the MFCT specialization provides an understanding of marriage and family therapy in recovery-oriented care to the community.

University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and continuously updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the next decade projected job growth is 16% for Marriage and Family Therapists, a position for which an MSC/MFCT can educationally prepare students who live in California.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the MSC/MFCT program in California and help students develop a professional identity as a therapist as well as an advocate and steward for recovery-oriented care,” states Christina Neider, Ed.D., dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Offering the program fully online allows us the opportunity to make a positive impact to even more communities.”

Students earning an MSC/MFCT degree gain skills allowing them to provide counseling services, evaluate research and programs to inform professional practice, execute assessment and testing processes and procedures to guide their clinical practice, and integrate the following into their clinical practice: counseling theories, models, and techniques; career development and human growth development theories and principles; social and cultural diversity competencies; and theories, principles, and methods of marital and family systems approaches.

Each MSC/MFCT course is mapped to three skills and skills outcomes the students will learn. In developing the program, the University worked with labor market researchers to align in-demand skills that ensure students have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate them in coursework.

The MSC/MFCT program is aligned to California Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) educational requirements. After successfully completing the program and required postgraduate supervised clinical hours, graduates are eligible to sit for the California LMFT and LPCC licensure exams.

The MSC/MFCT degree program requires prerequisites and a total of 60 credit hours to completion. Learn more about the MSC/MFCT program here.

