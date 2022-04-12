Home Business Wire University of Phoenix Launches New Online Master’s in Counseling for California Residents
Business Wire

University of Phoenix Launches New Online Master’s in Counseling for California Residents

di Business Wire

New California based program offers degree path aligned to state licensing educational requirements

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix College of Social and Behavioral Sciences has launched a new online Master of Science in Counseling with a Marriage, Family and Child Therapy specialization for California residents (MSC/MFCT). The MSC program provides the required knowledge and skills for students to become competent and ethical counseling practitioners, and the MFCT specialization provides an understanding of marriage and family therapy in recovery-oriented care to the community.

University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and continuously updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, over the next decade projected job growth is 16% for Marriage and Family Therapists, a position for which an MSC/MFCT can educationally prepare students who live in California.

“We are pleased to be able to offer the MSC/MFCT program in California and help students develop a professional identity as a therapist as well as an advocate and steward for recovery-oriented care,” states Christina Neider, Ed.D., dean of the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. “Offering the program fully online allows us the opportunity to make a positive impact to even more communities.”

Students earning an MSC/MFCT degree gain skills allowing them to provide counseling services, evaluate research and programs to inform professional practice, execute assessment and testing processes and procedures to guide their clinical practice, and integrate the following into their clinical practice: counseling theories, models, and techniques; career development and human growth development theories and principles; social and cultural diversity competencies; and theories, principles, and methods of marital and family systems approaches.

Each MSC/MFCT course is mapped to three skills and skills outcomes the students will learn. In developing the program, the University worked with labor market researchers to align in-demand skills that ensure students have the opportunity to learn and demonstrate them in coursework.

The MSC/MFCT program is aligned to California Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist (LMFT) and Licensed Professional Clinical Counselor (LPCC) educational requirements. After successfully completing the program and required postgraduate supervised clinical hours, graduates are eligible to sit for the California LMFT and LPCC licensure exams.

The MSC/MFCT degree program requires prerequisites and a total of 60 credit hours to completion. Learn more about the MSC/MFCT program here.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, interactive learning, and Career Services for Life® help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

Contacts

Sharla Hooper

University of Phoenix

sharla.hooper@phoenix.edu

Articoli correlati

W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Kevin Struthers Promotion

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--W. Capra Consulting Group announced this month the promotion of Kevin Struthers to the role of Associate Director...
Continua a leggere

MISMO Unveils e-Eligibility Exchange, Powered by Snapdocs, to Drive Adoption and Scalability of Digital Mortgage Closings

Business Wire Business Wire -
First American, Freddie Mac, Mr. Cooper among initial contributors to industry-first central repository of digital closing acceptance criteria WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MISMO,...
Continua a leggere

SIMBA Partners With Emmy-Winning Animation Studio Bureau of Magic for Lost in Oz Digital Collectibles Series

Business Wire Business Wire -
SOUTH BEND, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In an exciting collaboration between Bureau of Magic (BoM) and SIMBA Chain - showing how blockchain...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

W. Capra Consulting Group Announces Kevin Struthers Promotion

Business Wire