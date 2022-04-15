University of Phoenix Launches New Master’s Degree in Data Science

New career-relevant program offers degree path and leadership skills in expanding field

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix has launched the new Master of Science in Data Science (MSDS) degree program which prepares students to analyze, design, and manage data sets and models used to optimize functionality, scalability, and improve business system performance. The MSDS program is offered through the University’s College of Business and Information Technology.

The MSDS program focuses on database design, data processing and warehousing, data queries and interpretation, business intelligence, and statistical methods. Students learn how the strategic application of data science can improve business decision making.

“Organizations’ strategic plans rely on the understanding of data science and its implications for growth,” states Kevin Wilhelmsen, Ph.D., dean, College of Business and Information Technology at the University. “The MSDS program is designed to help individuals provide leadership in the management and direction of data for their organizations. The program will prepare professionals to integrate and evaluate enterprise data while understanding how to identify meaningful patterns and trends.”

University of Phoenix focuses on developing, offering, and regularly updating career relevant degree programs for busy working adults. Career paths related to a Master of Science in Data Science include positions such as application development director, computing services director, supervisor, manager or director of IS or IT, and research scientist. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, job growth for Computer and Information Research Scientist jobs is projected to be 22%, much faster than average, between 2020 and 2030.

The MSDS degree is a skills-mapped program supporting learning and leadership of business decision-making regarding enterprise data. Each required course of study within the MSDS program is mapped to three skills the students will learn. For example, in the course DSC/380 Enterprise Business Intelligence, the three mapped skills are:

Dataset Preparation: Prepare datasets and workspaces for analysis;

Statistical Analyses: Perform statistical analyses upon data to expose business insights; and

Data Patterns and Trends: Communicate data patterns and trends using models, reports, dashboards, and other visualizations.

The University of Phoenix’s College of Business and Information Technology offers students access to faculty that possess an average of 30.2 years of professional experience. Current College faculty includes 136 chief executive officers, 19 chief information officers, three chief information security officers, and 127 information technology/system administrators.

The MSDS degree program requires a total of 36 credit hours to completion. Learn more at about the MSDS program here.

