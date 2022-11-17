University of Phoenix Launches AWS Solutions Architect Professional Development Courses

New track created with AWS Academy offers busy working adults opportunity to gain in-demand skills

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix professional development announces the launch of a new AWS Solutions Architect Certification Track for those seeking help preparing for the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam. Created with AWS Academy, individuals completing the two courses in the track will have access to current content, hands-on practice activities using Amazon Web Services and job-based scenarios to help prepare to take the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam and learn in-demand AWS technology skills.

Professional development courses at the University are designed to help busy adults develop career-ready job skills in growing fields within a short time. According to Lightcast (formerly Emsi Burning Glass), a leader in labor market analysis, there have been an estimated 1,231 unique job openings for AWS Solutions Architect related roles from October 2021 to October 2022. Additionally, research by Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG) shows that employing AWS Certified staff yields numerous organizational benefits.

“ By creating these courses with AWS Academy, University of Phoenix professional development can help individuals prepare to take the AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Associate exam,” states Mukund Sudarsan, vice president, general manager of Professional Development at University of Phoenix. “Research shows IT leaders who employ AWS Certified staff have overwhelming confidence that doing so puts their company in a better competitive position to succeed in the coming years.”

The new AWS Solutions Architect Certification Track courses are mapped to in-demand skills employers frequently post in job descriptions, as identified by Lightcast. The courses were created with AWS Academy and other resources from AWS.

The University’s non-credit professional development courses are affordable, 100% online, self-directed and each course typically takes about 30 hours to complete, so learners can finish them on their own schedule. Learners can review and complete the assessments as many times as they like to ensure they are grasping key concepts and demonstrating the new skill. Upon successful completion of a course, participants can also showcase their new-found skills to employers by sharing a certificate of completion.

The professional development catalog continues to grow, with courses in social media marketing, non-clinical healthcare, information technology and virtual teaching. The University continues to build its course portfolio for today’s busy professionals who need to learn new skills quickly and affordably in a changing job market.

Learn more here about professional development opportunities at University of Phoenix.

About University of Phoenix

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses, and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

