University of Phoenix College of Doctoral Studies Releases the Newest Edition of the Phoenix Scholar™ Academic Journal

Quarterly publication explores research insight in equity and access in areas of eLearning, leadership, mental health and healthcare

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–University of Phoenix has released the 11th edition of the Phoenix Scholar™, its academic research journal. This issue of the periodical captures various perspectives on the challenges facing a world that is overcoming the pandemic. It also focuses on the 2021 Knowledge Without Boundaries (KWB) Summit. The annual KWB Summit enables University of Phoenix faculty, students and alumni, to develop their professional research and scholarship goals and, through scholarly leadership, improve the performance of the organizations and communities they serve.

Phoenix Scholar™ is the quarterly academic research publication of University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies. As longtime leaders in online education, the university utilizes research to develop solutions in the core areas of leadership, workplace diversity and instructional technology to enhance student outcomes, improve communities and to help students, faculty and alumni grow in their career aspirations.

“In the past year we have seen unprecedented events, including a global pandemic that exposed persistent, systemic inequities in our society,” said Hinrich Eylers, Ph.D., Editor-at-Large of Phoenix Scholar™ and Vice Provost of Doctoral Studies and Academic Operations at University of Phoenix. “Our world is rapidly changing and the time has come for us to close gaps that limit access in services and resources. This edition of Phoenix Scholar™ showcases how research is helping to address societal shifts to improve future opportunities.”

The College of Doctoral Studies also houses the newly established University of Phoenix Career Institute, which recently released the findings of its first annual Career Optimism Index™ study. The study measures working Americans’ attitudes toward their career and barriers to career progression. The study found 34% of Americans believe their career has been taken off course due to COVID-19 and 43% of Americans say they live paycheck to paycheck.

“This study tells us there is a lot more to be done to help Americans feel confident about their careers,” said Eylers. “As we emerge from the global pandemic, University of Phoenix remains steadfast in our commitment to providing a rigorous education and to be constantly innovating to meet the needs of all students. Our research is designed to remove barriers and provide students, alumni, and the community support throughout their career journey.”

To read the COVID-19 Issue of Phoenix Scholar™, visit: Scholar-4.1-1.pdf (phoenix.edu).

University of Phoenix’s College of Doctoral Studies focuses on today’s challenging business and organizational needs, from addressing critical social issues to developing solutions to accelerate community building and industry growth. The College’s research program puts students in the center of an effective ecosystem of experts, resources and tools to help prepare them to be a leader in their organization, industry and community. Through this program, students and researchers work with organizations to conduct research that can be applied in the workplace in real time.

University of Phoenix Career Institute’s mandate is to conduct research into solutions that American workers need. Housed within the University’s College of Doctoral Studies, the Institute will conduct research, share insights to inform problem-solving, and work with leading organizations to effect solutions that help to break down barriers that Americans face in their careers. For more information about the University of Phoenix Career Institute and the Career Optimism Index™ Study, visit www.phoenix.edu/career-institute.

University of Phoenix is continually innovating to help working adults enhance their careers in a rapidly changing world. Flexible schedules, relevant courses and interactive learning help students more effectively pursue career and personal aspirations while balancing their busy lives. We serve a diverse student population, offering degree programs at select locations across the U.S. as well as online. For more information, visit phoenix.edu.

